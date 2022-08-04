Scientists in Bangladesh have investigated the potential of agrivoltaics in rice fields. They analyzed the economic viability of bifacial agrivoltaic projects in Vietnam, Bangladesh, China, Egypt, Brazil, and India.Scientists from Bangladesh's East West University have developed a modeling framework to determine how agrivoltaic power plants could be deployed in rice fields. "Our modeling should help policymakers and installers working on future agro-PV projects," researcher Mohammad Ryyan Khan told pv magazine. "Very limited works have been carried out to date on agrivoltaics with major crops ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...