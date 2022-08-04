AstroPay, the payment solution of choice for millions of users globally, today announced the appointment of Fayyaz Ansari as Chief Financial Officer.

Having worked in finance for over 20 years, Fayyaz brings with him a deep understanding of the global payments industry. Prior to joining AstroPay, he was working at Skrill, NETELLER Income Access (part of Paysafe group Plc) as CFO of their digital wallet division and board member of their regulated entities. He will be based in the UK with responsibility for overseeing all aspects of AstroPay's global financial management and activities.

Fayyaz's extensive leadership experience includes controllership, treasury, financial planning and analysis, tax restructuring, corporate finance, performance management, M&A and strategic planning. He also managed other aspects of the finance function which includes banking, investments, financial systems and was involved in fundraising as well as coordinating efforts for an exit via a trade sale/ IPO. Fayyaz started his career as an auditor and prior to joining Skrill, he worked for PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP. He is a chartered accountant and holds an MBA from Warwick Business School in the UK.

Mikael Lijtenstein, CEO of AstroPay, commented: "I am delighted to welcome Fayyaz to AstroPay where he will undoubtedly make an immediate impact as we aim to become the world's leading payments platform. His wealth of experience will be essential in implementing our strategic plans to accelerate growth and position AstroPay for the future. Fayyaz and the team will contribute to our mission of providing financial freedom to millions of people worldwide. He is an excellent addition to the AstroPay team and I look forward to working with him in our journey."

Fayyaz Ansari, CFO of AstroPay added: "I'm thrilled to have the opportunity to join AstroPay as the next step in my career. I am excited about working with a team that is passionate about the business, has a clear strategy and always puts customers' needs first. With its commitment to global expansion, a strong business model, a focus on diversity and proud history, AstroPay is well positioned for extraordinary growth and impact. I believe the company's unique value proposition and strong foundation will allow the business to grow and execute its vision of making payments much more accessible to customers around the world."

About AstroPay

Founded in 2009, AstroPay is a pioneer in global payment solutions. It is the digital wallet of choice for millions of customers in Asia, Africa, Latin America, and Europe who want to make online purchases on international sites, and it also aims to help merchants access markets more easily and securely.

AstroPay has offices in the UK and Latin America, with millions of users, hundreds of merchants, and more than 200 payment methods available globally. It has extensive experience in handling the specificities of different markets, offering an efficient solution to all its customers: merchants, end users, and business partners.

Visit www.astropay.com.

