The Journey Of Premium Flagship Find X5 Pro: How OPPO's Engineers Created A Smartphone Like No Other

OPPO introduces its cutting-edge flagship Find X5 Series, raising the bar on smartphone imaging and premium design. The most advanced camera system powered by MariSilicon X and two outstanding IMX766 flagship sensors as well as iconic Hasselblad Natural Colour Calibration

Flagship SoC platform with superior 5G performance and industry leading 80W SUPERVOOC Flash Charging and 5000mAh battery

DUBAI, UAE, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Crafting smartphones that perfectly blend stunning form and unparalleled function, global technology brand OPPO's designers and engineers have worked tirelessly, striving to push boundaries, innovate, and chase perfection with each and every new device.

The epitome of this skill is the Find X5 Pro - a premium flagship handset born from never-before-seen pioneering engineering methods. Available in stunning ceramic, the curved nature of Find X5 Pro's rear wraps elegantly and organically around the camera housing in an innovative volcano-like design to create an utterly seamless experience, look, and feel, that no other device comes close to matching. Building on their knowledge of creating a similar curved glass rear for Find X3 Pro, engineers had to overcome even more substantial challenges to help create a zero-compromise end result that met their exacting specifications.

Inspired by nature

"There are no straight lines or sharp corners in nature" - Antoni Gaudi, Architect

Like Gaudi's jaw-dropping architecture, the humble yet beautiful curve in nature has inspired artists and engineers for millennia. More recently, the curve has inspired OPPO's entire Find X series over the years, allowing each handset to truly stand out from the competition, demanding attention from every angle.

Most rival handsets tend to bolt on unsightly camera bumps almost as an afterthought, making them appear separate from the device itself. In contrast, the smooth, elegant nature of Find X series sees the rear panel gently flow around the lenses themselves, forming a natural, striking volcano-like shape. The end result is a smartphone which beautifully and seamlessly incorporates the all-important cameras while channeling an incredibly striking, yet gentle energy.

OPPO's engineers and designers have used all of their past experience to elevate the curve in the new Find X5 Pro even further. For the first time ever, a ceramic back has been used - not only for its superior properties to glass - but also for its stunning visual appearance. Hold Find X5 in your hands, and its sleek, organic shape is a work of art in itself, capturing and bending the light like the otherworldly hull of a futuristic spaceship, while remaining incredibly comfortable and natural in the hands. A truly covetable object for design lovers and tech fans alike, it's a homage to nature itself.

Taming ceramic

Find X5 Pro's ceramic back is made from a microcrystalline material that's calcined at a temperature of 1000-degrees Celsius to create a texture that reduces fingerprints while being twice as strong as glass, with double the heat dissipation. The downside however, is that due to its strength, it's a very tricky and unforgiving material to work with. The thought of creating Find X5 Pro's precise, organic curved back from such a material seems impossible, but thanks to their drive and ingenuity, OPPO's engineers have invented a process which sees the ceramic rear panel carved like a work of art with over 2,000 individual control points used to create its seamlessly organic curves. The road to victory was, however, far from easy.

Taming the ceramic panel posed some crucial hurdles for engineers to solve, and it took six months of research and development in moulding, machining and polishing process to create Find X5 Pro's iconic curved rear.

Incredible precision

One of the major design pain points in smartphones are their camera housing solutions. We've already seen how Find X5 Pro overcomes this problem with its smooth volcano design which perfectly blends the camera housing into the rest of the phone. Beyond the shape however, OPPO's engineers had another problem to solve - how to blend the lenses into the housing itself without any ugly protrusions or camera rings.

Removing the camera lens ring for a cleaner look means that the lens itself must be precisely positioned so that it's neither too high nor too low. Too high and the lens will be vulnerable to damage. Too low, and you'll lose the premium feeling of flushness flow, while being able to feel a dip in the surface.

The upshot of this is that the perfect placement of the camera lenses under the ceramic housing was determined to be 0.10mm, or the thickness of a human hair. As a result of direct assembly however, this number would often reach the thickness of two hairs. This seems utterly insignificant on paper, but anything less than perfect was simply not good enough.

To combat this, ceramic battery covers were split into three groups based on their incredibly small variations of thickness. The three lenses for Find X5 Pro were also grouped based on their thickness, and then matched to their closest ceramic cover to reach the perfect, precise depth in the camera housing.

While this sounds simple, because there are three lenses to take into account, there are 3x3x3=27 combinations in total. This is far too many for manual measuring and grouping, so OPPO has invested millions to develop specialised automated equipment to group matching lenses and rear covers automatically.

Find X5 Pro: born from excellence and for the future

Find X5 Pro represents OPPO's hard work, dedication, and countless hours spent in the pursuit of precision and perfection.

In a world where smartphones are churned out to offer a minimal viable experience however, OPPO's commitment to precision and perfection stands out. Devices like Find X5 Pro are the embodiment of hard work, dedication, and countless hours spent in the pursuit of the absolute very best product possible.

With new strides and discoveries being made continuously, OPPO will continue to lead the way for smartphone innovation, with new generations being built on the years of experience and learning before them.

About OPPO

OPPO is a leading global technology brand since 2004, dedicated to providing products that seamlessly combines art and innovative technology.

OPPO is on a mission to building a multiple-access smart device ecosystem for the era of intelligent connectivity. The smartphone devices have simply been a gateway for OPPO to deliver a diverse portfolio of smart and frontier technologies in hardware, software and system. In 2019, OPPO launched a $7 BillionUS Dollar three-year investment plan in R&D to develop core technologies furthering design through technology.

OPPO is firmly pursuing the creation of the best technology products and technological artistry for global users. Based on the brand elements of leading, young and beautiful, OPPO dedicates to the mission of letting the extraordinary users enjoy the beauty of technology.

For the last 10 years, OPPO has focused on manufacturing smartphones with camera capabilities that are second to none. OPPO launched the first mobile phone, the Smile Phone, in 2008, which marked the launch of the brand's epic journey in exploring and pioneering extraordinary technology. Over the years, OPPO has built a tradition of being number one, which became a reality through inventing the world's first rotating camera smartphone way back in 2013, launching the world's then thinnest smartphone in 2014, being the first to introduce 5X Zoom 'Periscope' camera technology and developing the first 5G commercial smartphone in Europe.

Today, OPPO was ranked as the number four smartphone brand globally. OPPO brings the aesthetics of technology of global consumers through the ColorOS system Experience, and Internet service like OPPO Cloud and OPPO+.

OPPO's business covers 40 countries with over six research institutes and five R&D centers across the world, from San Francisco to Shenzhen. OPPO also opened an International Design Centre headquartered in London, driving cutting edge technology that will shape the future not only for smartphones but for intelligent connectivity.

About OPPO MEA

OPPO started its journey in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region in 2015 after setting up its regional office in Egypt. Following the immense success of the brand's sales centre in Cairo in the first year, OPPO accelerated its expansion plan across the MEA region and inaugurated its country operations in UAE in 2019. Now OPPO is physically present in more than 13 markets across the region, including Egypt, Algeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Kuwait, Qatar, Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa and the Levant.

To empower its presence in the region in line with its product localisation strategy, OPPO further invested in MENA and set up its very own factory in Algeria in 2017, thus, becoming the first Chinese brand to build a manufacturing premises in North Africa. Based on insights of local consumers in each country, OPPO has evolved the progress of product localisation, taking into consideration several perspectives towards each market, including product localisation, to further meet the core needs of users; marketing localisation, to better communicate with local young customers; and talent localisation, to understand local consumers further and provide an optimum customer service.

Within the last year, OPPO has started to adjust its product line in the Middle East region specifically. This has included the launch of its flagship OPPO Find X Series and the introduction of the OPPO Reno Series. OPPO will continue to evolve its local product line to offer more premium series to consumers in the region.

A forward-thinking international technology company, OPPO strives to be a sustainable company that contributes to a better world and have enacted positive change in every way possible through activating local community initiatives and humanitarian, charity campaigns.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1872446/Find_X5_Pro.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1451542/OPPO_Logo.jpg