Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 04.08.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 668 internationalen Medien
Starke Kaufchance am Donnerstag: Die letzte nochmalige Einstiegsgelegenheit vor der nächsten Rallye?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 658932 ISIN: FI0009010227 Ticker-Symbol: 3TT 
Frankfurt
04.08.22
09:12 Uhr
0,676 Euro
-0,084
-11,05 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TECNOTREE OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TECNOTREE OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
TECNOTREE
TECNOTREE OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
TECNOTREE OYJ0,676-11,05 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.