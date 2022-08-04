Leading European HR services provider puts people at the heart of contact center transformation that features Microsoft Teams integration

Talkdesk, Inc., a global contact center leader for customer-obsessed companies, and Microsoft are partnering to deliver a contact center solution for SD Worx. The leading European provider of people solutions selected Talkdesk with Microsoft Teams Connector because it will provide a future-proof platform with enhanced stability to support better customer experiences (CX) through richer agent collaborations.

With headquarters in Belgium, SD Worx has been delivering people solutions across the entire employee lifecycle for more than 75 years. Turning human resources (HR) into a source of value for their more than 80,000 clients across 150 plus countries worldwide, company leaders believe people are at the heart of any business success. SD Worx is driven by a desire to see not only their own global workforce of nearly 7,000 thrive and spark success, but also the five million plus employees they serve each month.

The existing SD Worx contact center operates with separate telephony and case management platforms. Those separate platforms, paired with a combined inbound and outbound volume of more than a million client calls each year, make the process for agents trying to simultaneously gather client insights and field client queries complicated.Talkdesk CX Cloud, an end-to-end customer experience solution, will provide SD Worx with a modernized, cloud-based contact center platform that can grow with the company.

Additionally, Talkdesk Microsoft Teams Connector will enable deeper collaboration between contact center agents and other teams across the organization. Talkdesk for Salesforce will further streamline operations and enhance opportunities for personalized engagement across channels. The Talkdesk solution providing deep integrations with these key platforms will allow SD Worx agents to more proactively support clients with increased efficiency.

"When we design our contact center flows, I always try to picture myself as one of our clients," said Yannick Lefever, product owner, SD Worx. "CX comes first here. It's important to us that the whole customer journey is positive and productive from inquiry to conclusion, and the little details can make or break that experience for all involved. The Talkdesk solution will provide a more seamless experience for SD Worx agents and clients, ensuring that all those details align across platforms and customer touch points."

"At Microsoft, we strive to exceed customer expectations," said Mauro Xavier, general manager for partnership solutions, Microsoft. "Partnerships like the one we have with Talkdesk allow us to do exactly that. By integrating best in breed software Talkdesk CX Cloud and Microsoft Teams we were able to provide a unique value proposition to SD Worx, enhancing collaboration and enabling a better user experience."

"For any industry and especially people solutions a successful, customer-centric approach to contact center operations hinges on the ability for departments, teams, and individual contact center agents to collaborate seamlessly," said Tiago Paiva, chief executive officer, Talkdesk. "With the Talkdesk solution, SD Worx is prioritizing the kinds of collaborations across platforms that spark success among contact center agents, and translate to faster issue resolution for clients. We're proud to partner with Microsoft and SD Worx to deliver exceptional CX for millions of employees every month."

Additional Resources

See Talkdesk recognized as a Leader in the 2021 Frost Radar: European Contact Center as a Service Market analysis

Hear from Talkdesk customers about why they selected Talkdesk CX Cloud and the difference it has made in their contact centers

Save the date for the Talkdesk 2022 Opentalk CX Summit events in London and Madrid

Social Networks

Web: https://www.talkdesk.com/customer-community/

Blog: https://www.talkdesk.com/blog/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Talkdesk

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/talkdesk/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Talkdesk/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/Talkdesk/

About Talkdesk

Talkdesk is a global cloud contact center leader for customer-obsessed companies. Our automation-first customer experience solutionsoptimize our customers' most critical customer service processes. Our speed of innovation, vertical expertise, and global footprint reflect our commitment to ensuring that businesses can deliver better experiences across any industry and through any channel, resulting in higher customer satisfaction and accelerated business outcomes.

Talkdesk is a registered trademark of Talkdesk, Inc. All product and company names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders. Use of them does not imply any affiliation or endorsement by them.

About Microsoft

Microsoft (Nasdaq "MSFT" @microsoft) enables digital transformation for the era of an intelligent cloud and an intelligent edge. Its mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.

About the Talkdesk partner ecosystem:

The Talkdesk global ecosystem represents a diverse network of best-in-class resellers, strategic alliance partners, cloud distributors, and technology vendors focused on providing a better way for organizations to create more meaningful and memorable moments with their customers. These partners support Talkdesk in helping customers across industries and around the world deliver customer experiences that build trust and loyalty.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220804005080/en/

Contacts:

EMEA

Samantha Cupples

samantha.cupples@talkdesk.com