Turkey's new provisions state that self-consumption projects and solar irrigation installations can be built without the need for construction permits.Turkey's Ministry of Environment, Urbanisation and Climate Change has introduced new rules to simplify the deployment of self-consumption PV systems and solar arrays for irrigation that occupy surface areas of up 125 square meters. "Agriculture is essential for the growth of [Turkey] and it is important to adopt methodologies and technologies to assist agriculture in providing food that is sufficient for the entire population," Eren Engur, a board ...

