Donnerstag, 04.08.2022
Starke Kaufchance am Donnerstag: Die letzte nochmalige Einstiegsgelegenheit vor der nächsten Rallye?
WKN: 904596 ISIN: US8688612048 
28.02.22
20:29 Uhr
2,600 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Dow Jones News
04.08.2022 | 11:55
Surgutneftegas PJSC: Information statement on income paid on the issuer's securities

DJ 'Surgutneftegas' PJSC: Information statement on income paid on the issuer's securities

'Surgutneftegas' PJSC (SGGD) 'Surgutneftegas' PJSC: Information statement on income paid on the issuer's securities 04-Aug-2022 / 11:23 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Information statement[i] on income paid on the issuer's securities

Class, category (type) and other identifying attributes of the issuer's securities, as per the resolution on the issue of securities, on which the income was paid:

ordinary and preference registered non-documentary shares.

Issues registration numbers of the securities and their registration date:

ordinary shares: 1-01-00155-A dated 24 June 2003;

preference shares: 2 01 00155-? dated 24 June 2003.

Category of payment on the issuer's securities: dividends on shares.

Reporting period for which income was paid on the issuer's securities: 2021.

Total amount of income paid on the issuer's securities:

- on ordinary shares: RUB 3,285,905,243.20;

- on preference shares: RUB 24,690,801,682.47.

Amount of income paid on one issuer's security:

- per ordinary share: RUB 0.80;

- per preference share: RUB 4.73.

Number of the issuer's shares of a certain category (type), on which the income was paid:

- on ordinary shares: 4,107,381,554 shares;

- on preference shares: 5,220,042,639 shares.

Method of income payment on the issuer's securities: cash.

Date as of which the persons entitled to dividends were determined: 20 July 2022.

Date when the obligation to pay the income on the issuer's securities is to be discharged: the end of the dividend payment period to nominee holders and trustees, in case these trustees are professional participants of the securities market, registered in the shareholder register - 03 August 2022, the dividend payment period to other persons registered in the shareholder register - 24 August 2022.

Proportion (in percent) of the discharged obligation relative to total amount of the obligation, and reasons of incomplete discharge of the obligation, in case the obligation to pay the income on the issuer's securities was not completely discharged by the issuer: the obligation to pay the dividends to nominee holders and trustees, in case these trustees are professional participants of the securities market, registered in the shareholder register was discharged for 100% of total amount of the obligation to be discharged by 03 August 2022 (inclusive); the end of the dividend payment period to other persons registered in the shareholder register is not due.

Website used by the issuer to disclose information:

http://www.surgutneftegas.ru/investors/;

http://www.e-disclosure.ru/portal/company.aspx?id=312

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[i] This Statement is a disclosure of the insider information.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     US8688612048 
Category Code: DIV 
TIDM:     SGGD 
LEI Code:   2138002GZLU65FRAC894 
Sequence No.: 179347 
EQS News ID:  1413457 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1413457&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 04, 2022 05:23 ET (09:23 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
