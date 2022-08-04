Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 04.08.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 668 internationalen Medien
Starke Kaufchance am Donnerstag: Die letzte nochmalige Einstiegsgelegenheit vor der nächsten Rallye?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JN40 ISIN: US15957P1057 Ticker-Symbol: 7AR 
Frankfurt
04.08.22
08:42 Uhr
4,760 Euro
-0,120
-2,46 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CHARAH SOLUTIONS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CHARAH SOLUTIONS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,7404,86013:07
ACCESSWIRE
04.08.2022 | 12:32
85 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Charah Solutions, Inc. Reschedules Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

LOUISVILLE, KY / ACCESSWIRE / August 4, 2022 / Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) ("Charah Solutions" or the "Company"), a leading provider of environmental services and byproduct recycling to the power generation industry, today announced that it will now release its financial results for the second quarter of 2022 after the market close on Monday, August 15, 2022. The conference call to discuss the results has been rescheduled for Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. ET.

To register to participate live on this conference call, please use this link. After registering, a confirmation email will be sent, including dial-in details and a Conference ID for entry. We recommend registering a minimum of 15 minutes before the scheduled start time of the call. Participants may also listen to the conference call via webcast by visiting the Investors section of the Charah Solutions website at ir.charah.com.

A webcast replay will be available on the Investors section of the Charah Solutions website at ir.charah.com after 11:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday, August 16, 2022. In addition, an audio replay will be available for one week following the call and will be accessible by dialing 1-800-770-2030. The playback ID is 13653.

About Charah Solutions

With more than 30 years of experience, Charah Solutions, Inc. is a leading provider of environmental services and byproduct recycling to the power generation industry. Based in Louisville, Kentucky, Charah Solutions is the partner of choice for solving customers' most complex environmental challenges, and as an industry leader in quality, safety, and compliance, the Company is committed to reducing greenhouse gas emissions for a cleaner energy future. Charah Solutions assists utilities and independent power producers with all aspects of sustainably managing and recycling ash byproducts generated from the combustion of coal in the production of electricity. The Company also designs and implements solutions for ash pond management and closure, landfill construction, structural fill projects, power plant remediation and site redevelopment. For more information, please visit www.charah.com or download our 2021 Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") Report at charah.com/sustainability.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are identified by their use of terms and phrases such as "may," "expect," "estimate," "project," "plan," "believe," "intend," "achievable," "anticipate," "will," "continue," "potential," "should," "could," and similar terms and phrases. These statements are based on certain assumptions made by the Company based on management's experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, anticipated future developments and other factors believed to be appropriate. Such statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, which may cause actual results to differ materially from those implied or expressed by the forward-looking statements. See the Company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and other periodic reports as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for further information regarding risk factors.

Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to correct or update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Investor Contacts
Roger Shannon
Charah Solutions
(502) 245-1353
ir@charah.com

Caldwell Bailey
ICR, Inc.
(646) 677-1894
Caldwell.Bailey@icrinc.com

Media Contact
Brad Mercer
PriceWeber Marketing
(502) 777-3308
media@charah.com

SOURCE: Charah Solutions, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/710796/Charah-Solutions-Inc-Reschedules-Second-Quarter-2022-Earnings-Release-and-Conference-Call

CHARAH SOLUTIONS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.