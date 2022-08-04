- Raises Fiscal 2022 Guidance -

Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE: STVN), a leading global provider of drug containment, drug delivery, and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and life sciences industries, today announced its financial results for the second quarter of 2022.

Second Quarter 2022 Highlights (compared to the same period last year)

Second quarter revenue increased 15% to €234.2 million,

Diluted earnings per share of €0.12 and adjusted diluted earnings per share of €0.12,

Adjusted EBITDA totaled €61.8 million with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 26.4%,

Backlog increased 37% to approximately €1.01 billion,

Revenue from high value solutions increased to approximately 30% of total revenue, and

The Company is raising its full year guidance.

Second quarter results

Revenue for the second quarter of 2022 increased 15% to €234.2 million (approximately 11% on a constant currency basis), compared to the same period last year, driven by growth in both the Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions, and Engineering Segments, as well as favorable foreign currency translation. Revenue contributions from more accretive, high value solutions increased 46% and represented 30% of total revenue for the second quarter of 2022, compared to 24% for the second quarter of last year. In the second quarter of 2022, revenue related to COVID-19 decreased to approximately 9%, compared to approximately 15% for the same period last year, and was offset by strong demand in the core business.

For the second quarter of 2022, gross profit margin increased to 31.8%, compared to the same period last year, and benefitted from a higher mix of high value solutions in the Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostics Segment and improved gross profit margins in the Engineering Segment.

Operating profit margin for the second quarter of 2022 was 18.7% (19.6% on an adjusted basis). For the second quarter of 2022, the Company recorded approximately €6.0 million in other income for a contract modification which reflects a decrease in COVID-19 related business. We believe that the modification represents a fair and equitable arrangement to support the changing needs of our customer, and reflects changes in revenue, lost production time, costs incurred, and the process to reallocate capacity. Year-over-year, G&A expenses increased mostly due to a one-time benefit in the second quarter of last year for the termination of an equity incentive plan, as well as increased costs to support the growth of the business and costs associated with the Company's status as a public company.

Second quarter net profit totaled €30.6 million, or €0.12 of diluted earnings per share, while adjusted net profit was €31.9 million or €0.12 of adjusted diluted earnings per share. For the second quarter, adjusted EBITDA totaled €61.8 million with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 26.4%.

Franco Moro, Chief Executive Officer, stated, "We are raising our fiscal year 2022 guidance in an environment with robust demand, attractive end markets, and durable, secular multi-year macro drivers including pharmaceutical innovation and the growth in biologics. We are making meaningful progress on our four strategic and operational priorities of growing our global footprint, increasing the mix of accretive high value solutions, investing in R&D, and building a multi-year pipeline of opportunities. These priorities are designed to drive sustainable organic growth, expand margins and build long-term shareholder value."

Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions Segment (BDS)

For the second quarter of 2022 and compared to the prior year, BDS Segment revenue (external customer sales) grew 8% to €188.6 million (approximately 3% on a constant currency basis), and was partially offset by lower revenue contributions from COVID-19. Revenue growth was driven by a 46% increase in high value solutions which reached a record €70.1 million in the second quarter of 2022 and represented approximately 37% of segment revenue. Revenue from other containment and delivery solutions decreased 6% to €118.5 million.

Year-over-year margin expansion was driven by strong contributions from more accretive high value solutions, resulting in a gross profit margin* of 33.7% and an operating profit margin* of 23.6% for the second quarter of 2022.

Engineering Segment

In the second quarter of 2022, the Engineering Segment delivered another solid quarter of financial results and revenue increased 57% to €45.6 million (external customer sales) compared to last year, driven by growth in all business lines. The increase in inter-segment revenue was due to the Company's ongoing capacity expansion efforts under its strategic plan.

For the second quarter of 2022, gross profit margin* increased to 22.3% and operating profit margin* improved to 15.5%, compared to the same period last year, driven by contributions from more accretive projects and after-sales activities, as well as ongoing business optimization efforts.

*Calculated including intersegment transactions

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, the Company had a positive net financial position of €109.4 million and cash and cash equivalents totaled €314.9 million.

For the second quarter of 2022, cash generated from operating activities was €42.2 million which reflects increased working capital needs to drive sustainable growth and higher levels of inventory to address business needs and mitigate supply chain risk in the current environment. As expected, capital expenditures in the second quarter of 2022 increased to €77.5 million as progress advanced on the Company's global expansion amid favorable demand. For the three months ended June 30, 2022, free cash flow was negative €33.7 million mostly due to increased capital expenditures in growth platforms.

Order Intake and Backlog

For the second quarter of 2022, order intake was approximately €252 million. The Company ended the second quarter with a committed backlog of approximately €1.01 billion, an increase of approximately 37% compared to €739.0 million for the second quarter of 2021.

Raising Full Year 2022 Guidance

The Company is raising its full year guidance which assumes (1) revenue contributions from COVID-19 of approximately 10% of full year 2022 revenue, a decrease from the Company's prior estimate in the low teens. This decrease is being offset by strong demand in the core business, (2) favorable currency effects, (3) an improved outlook in the Engineering Segment, and (4) the effects of inflation. As a result, the Company now expects:

Revenue in the range of €955 million to €965 million, up from €935 million to €945 million;

Adjusted diluted EPS in the range of €0.51 to €0.53, compared to its prior guidance of €0.49 to €0.51 (assuming weighted average shares outstanding of 264.7 million); and

Adjusted EBITDA in the range of €253.3 million to €258.3 million, up from €248 million to €253 million.

"Following the one-year anniversary of our IPO, we have met or exceeded our financial targets while advancing our long-term strategic goals," said Franco Stevanato, Executive Chairman of Stevanato Group. "We are making meaningful progress on our global expansion initiatives in the U.S., China and Italy, while at the same time we are creating a network of partnerships to broaden our product portfolio. Our agreement with BARDA underpins the strength of our offering in North America, where we aim to capitalize on the growing biologics market and the upcoming wave of biosimilars."

Consolidated Income Statement (Amounts in millions, except per share data) (Unaudited) For the three months For the six months ended June 30, ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue 234.2 100.0 204.0 100.0 446.3 100.0 396.8 100.0 Costs of sales 159.7 68.2 140.3 68.8 304.3 68.2 267.7 67.5 Gross Profit 74.6 31.8 63.7 31.2 142.0 31.8 129.1 32.5 Other operating Income 7.1 3.0 2.3 1.1 8.7 1.9 5.5 1.4 Selling and Marketing Expenses 7.0 3.0 5.4 2.6 11.9 2.7 11.3 2.8 Research and Development Expenses 8.5 3.6 6.9 3.4 16.2 3.6 12.7 3.2 General and Administrative Expenses 22.3 9.5 6.0 2.9 40.8 9.1 20.0 5.0 Operating Profit 43.9 18.7 47.6 23.3 81.8 18.3 90.5 22.8 Finance Income 7.5 3.2 2.3 1.1 10.5 2.4 4.3 1.1 Finance Expense 9.9 4.2 2.4 1.2 14.5 3.2 5.7 1.4 Share of Profit of an Associate 0.0 0.4 0.2 0.0 0.4 0.1 Profit Before Tax 41.5 17.7 47.9 23.5 77.8 17.4 89.6 22.6 Income Taxes 10.9 4.7 13.4 6.6 19.4 4.3 18.6 4.7 Net Profit 30.6 13.0 34.5 16.9 58.4 13.1 71.0 17.9 Earnings per share Basic earnings per common share 0.12 0.14 0.22 0.29 Diluted earnings per common share 0.12 0.14 0.22 0.29 Average common shares outstanding 264.7 241.0 264.7 240.8 Average shares assuming dilution 264.7 241.0 264.7 240.8

Reported Segment Information (Amounts in millions) (Unaudited) For the three months ended June 30, 2022 Biopharmaceutical

and Diagnostic

Solutions Engineering Adjustments,

eliminations and

unallocated items Consolidated External Customers 188.6 45.6 234.2 Inter-Segment 0.3 27.7 (28.0 Revenue 188.9 73.3 (28.0 234.2 Gross Profit 63.6 16.3 (5.4 74.6 Gross Profit Margin 33.7 22.3 19.3 31.8 Operating Profit 44.6 11.4 (12.1 43.9 Operating Profit Margin 23.6 15.5 43.2 18.7

For the three months ended June 30, 2021 Biopharmaceutical

and Diagnostic

Solutions Engineering Adjustments,

eliminations and

unallocated items Consolidated External Customers 174.8 29.1 204.0 Inter-Segment 0.3 13.9 (14.2 Revenue 175.1 43.0 (14.2 204.0 Gross Profit 57.5 7.8 (1.6 63.7 Gross Profit Margin 32.9 18.1 11.3 31.2 Operating Profit 39.5 3.4 4.7 47.6 Operating Profit Margin 22.6 7.9 -33.1 23.3

For the six months ended June 30, 2022 Biopharmaceutical

and Diagnostic

Solutions Engineering Adjustments,

eliminations and

unallocated items Consolidated External Customers 361.0 85.3 446.3 Inter-Segment 0.6 51.2 (51.8 Revenue 361.6 136.5 (51.8 446.3 Gross Profit 120.4 29.8 (8.2 142.0 Gross Profit Margin 33.3 21.8 31.8 Operating Profit 80.3 20.1 (18.6 81.8 Operating Profit Margin 22.2 14.7 18.3

For the six months ended June 30, 2021 Biopharmaceutical

and Diagnostic

Solutions Engineering Adjustments,

eliminations and

unallocated items Consolidated External Customers 335.4 61.4 396.8 Inter-Segment 0.5 21.6 (22.1 Revenue 335.9 83.0 (22.1 396.8 Gross Profit 114.8 16.5 (2.2 129.1 Gross Profit Margin 34.2 19.9 32.5 Operating Profit 79.9 7.8 2.9 90.5 Operating Profit Margin 23.8 9.4 22.8

Cash Flow (Amounts in millions) (Unaudited) For the three months For the six months ended June 30, ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Cash flow from operating activities 42.2 54.1 47.4 60.0 Cash flow used in investing activities (76.2 (24.3 (130.9 (46.7 Cash flow from/ (used in) financing activities (19.1 (10.0 (16.0 (29.8 Net change in cash and cash equivalents (53.1 19.8 (99.5 (16.6

Non-GAAP Financial Information

This press release contains non-GAAP measures. Please refer to the tables included in this press release for a reconciliation of non-GAAP measures.

Management monitors and evaluates our operating and financial performance using several non-GAAP financial measures, including Constant Currency Revenue, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Operating Profit, Adjusted Operating Profit Margin, Adjusted Net Profit, Adjusted Diluted EPS, Capital Employed, Net Cash, and Free Cash Flow, CAPEX. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful and relevant information regarding our performance and improve our ability to assess our financial condition. While similar measures are widely used in the industry in which we operate, the financial measures we use may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies, nor are they intended to be substitutes for measures of financial performance or financial position as prepared in accordance with IFRS.

Reconciliation of Revenue to Constant Currency Revenue (Amounts in millions) (Unaudited) Three months ended June 30, 2022 Biopharmaceutical and

Diagnostic Solutions Engineering Reported Revenue (IFRS GAAP) 188.6 45.6 Effect of changes in currency translation rates (8.7 (0.0 Organic Revenue (Non-IFRS GAAP) 179.9 45.6

Six months ended June 30, 2022 Biopharmaceutical and

Diagnostic Solutions Engineering Reported Revenue (IFRS GAAP) 361.0 85.3 Effect of changes in currency translation rates (11.7 (0.0 Organic Revenue (Non-IFRS GAAP) 349.3 85.3

Reconciliation of EBITDA (Amounts in millions) (Unaudited) For the three months

ended June 30, Change For the six months

ended June 30, Change 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net Profit 30.6 34.5 (11.3 58.4 71.0 (17.7 Income Taxes 10.9 13.4 (18.7 19.4 18.6 4.3 Finance Income (7.5 (2.3 226.1 (10.5 (4.3 144.2 Finance Expenses 9.9 2.4 312.5 14.5 5.7 154.4 Share of profit of an associate (0.4 (100.0 (0.4 (100.0 Operating Profit 43.9 47.6 (7.8 81.8 90.5 (9.6 Depreciation and Amortization 15.9 13.4 18.7 31.1 26.4 17.8 EBITDA 59.8 61.0 (2.0 112.9 116.9 (3.4

Reconciliation of Reported and Adjusted EBITDA, Operating Profit, Income Taxes, Net Profit, and Diluted EPS (Amounts in millions, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three months ended June 30, 2022 EBITDA Operating Profit Income Taxes Net Profit Diluted EPS Reported 59.8 43.9 10.9 30.6 0.12 Adjusting items: Start-up costs new plants (1) 2.0 2.0 0.7 1.3 0.00 Adjusted 61.8 45.9 11.6 31.9 0.12 Adjusted Margin 26.4 19.6

Three months ended June 30, 2021 EBITDA Operating Profit Income Taxes Net Profit Diluted EPS Reported 61.0 47.6 13.4 34.5 0.14 Adjusting items: Restructuring and related charges (2) 0.7 0.7 0.2 0.5 0.00 Incentive Plans Settlement (3) (7.8 (7.8 (4.0 (3.8 (0.02 IPO costs reversed (booked as at March 31, 2021) (4) (1.5 (1.5 (0.4 (1.1 (0.00 Adjusted 52.4 39.0 9.2 30.1 0.12 Adjusted Margin 25.7 19.1

Six months ended June 30, 2022 EBITDA Operating Profit Income Taxes Net Profit Diluted EPS Reported 112.9 81.8 19.4 58.4 0.22 Adjusting items: Start-up costs new plants (1) 2.9 2.9 0.8 2.1 0.01 Adjusted 115.8 84.7 20.2 60.5 0.23 Adjusted Margin 26.0 19.0

Six months ended June 30, 2021 EBITDA Operating Profit Income Taxes Net Profit Diluted EPS Reported 116.9 90.5 18.6 71.0 0.29 Adjusting items: Restructuring and related charges (2) 1.0 1.0 0.3 0.7 0.00 Incentive Plans Settlement (3) (9.9 (9.9 (4.8 (5.1 (0.02 Patent Box (5) 5.5 (5.5 (0.02 Adjusted 108.0 81.6 19.6 61.1 0.25 Adjusted Margin 27.2 20.6

(1) During the three months and six months ended June 30, 2022, the Group recorded €2.0 million and €2.9 million, respectively, of start-up costs for the new plants in Fishers, Indiana, United States, in Zhangjiagang, China, and in Latina, Italy. (2) During the three months and six months ended June 30, 2021, the Group recorded €0.7 million and €1.0 million, respectively, in restructuring and related charges for the consolidation of Balda plants in the U.S. (3) During the three months and six months ended June 30, 2021, the Group recorded €7.8 and €9.9 million, respectively, of general and administrative expenses, as accrual reversal for the early termination of incentive plans concerning a limited number of key managers. (4) During the three months ended June 30, 2021, the Group recorded €1.5 million consultancy costs relating to our IPO project. (5) During the six months ended June 30, 2021, the Group reached an agreement with the Italian Tax agency regarding the so-called "Patent box regime", resulting in a retroactive tax saving for the financial years 2016-2020 amounting to €5.5 million based on our initial estimates.

Capital Employed (Amounts in millions) (Unaudited) As of June 30, As of December 31, 2022 2021 Goodwill and Other intangible assets 80.7 79.2 Right of Use assets 21.7 22.7 Property, plant and equipment 506.0 392.7 Investments in associate Financial assets investments FVTPL 0.9 1.1 Other non-current financial assets 0.9 1.3 Deferred tax assets 60.6 55.9 Non-current assets 670.8 552.9 Inventories 192.5 148.9 Contract assets 86.8 62.1 Trade receivables 185.6 165.3 Trade payables (172.5 (164.8 Advances from customers (28.1 (23.6 Contract liabilities (23.0 (18.8 Trade working capital 241.3 169.1 Tax receivables and Other receivables 56.9 51.4 Tax payables and Other liabilities (126.9 (85.3 Net working capital 171.3 135.3 Deferred tax liabilities (21.2 (19.1 Employees benefits (9.0 (11.9 Provisions (4.8 (3.5 Other non-current liabilities (1.8 (1.8 Total non-current liabilities and provisions (36.8 (36.3 Capital employed 805.3 651.9 Net cash 109.4 189.8 Equity (914.7 (841.7 Total equity and net cash (805.3 (651.9

Free Cash Flow (Amounts in millions) (Unaudited) For the three months For the six months ended June 30, ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Cash flow from operating activities 42.2 54.1 47.4 60.0 Interest paid 1.0 1.2 1.8 2.3 Interest received (0.2 (0.1 (0.4 (0.3 Purchase of property, plant and equipment (74.0 (22.4 (126.7 (44.1 Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 0.5 0.5 Purchase of intangible assets (3.2 (1.4 (5.1 (2.1 Free Cash Flow (33.7 31.4 (82.5 15.8

Net Cash (Amounts in millions) (Unaudited) As of June 30, As of December 31, 2022 2021 Non-current financial liabilities (175.4 (202.3 Current financial liabilities (60.9 (46.2 Other current financial assets 30.9 27.2 Cash and cash equivalents 314.9 411.0 Net Cash 109.4 189.8

CAPEX (Amounts in millions) (Unaudited) (Amounts in millions, except as indicated otherwise) For the three months

ended June 30, Change For the six months

ended June 30, Change 2022 2021 2022 2021 Addition to Property, plant and equipment 74.3 24.9 49.4 126.2 43.3 82.9 Addition to Intangible Assets 3.2 1.4 1.8 5.1 2.1 3.0 CAPEX 77.5 26.3 51.2 131.3 45.4 85.9

Reconciliation of 2022 Updated Guidance Reported and Adjusted EBITDA, Operating Profit, Net Profit, Diluted EPS (Amounts in millions, except per share data) (Unaudited) EBITDA Operating Profit Net Profit Diluted EPS Reported 246.8 251.8 178.8 183.8 130.5 134.3 0.49 0.51 Adjusting items: Start-up costs New Plants 6.5 6.5 4.8 0.02 Adjusted 253.3 258.3 185.3 190.3 135.4 139.2 0.51 0.53

