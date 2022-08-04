Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Half-year Report
PR Newswire
London, August 4
Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc
A copy of the 2022 Half Yearly Report has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
The Half Yearly Report is also available on the website: www.aberforth.co.uk
Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries
04 August 2022
End
ABERFORTH SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de