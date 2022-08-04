Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 04.08.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 668 internationalen Medien
Starke Kaufchance am Donnerstag: Die letzte nochmalige Einstiegsgelegenheit vor der nächsten Rallye?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 871028 ISIN: ES0130670112 Ticker-Symbol: ENA 
Tradegate
03.08.22
19:49 Uhr
17,640 Euro
-0,070
-0,40 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
IBEX-35
1-Jahres-Chart
ENDESA SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ENDESA SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
17,84517,85014:22
17,82517,87014:22
PR Newswire
04.08.2022 | 12:58
102 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

PortAventura World and Endesa X Way develop one of the largest EV charging hubs at a European resort

  • Thanks to the alliance between the two companies, a total of 150 charging stations will be set up in various locations throughout the resort and will be offered to visitors and employees free of charge
  • The project is in line with the company's ambitious environmental commitments, which apply to all its activities and focus on promoting efforts to reduce emissions

BARCELONA, Spain, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PortAventura World and Endesa X Way have joined forces to provide the resort with the largest private installation of electric vehicle (EV) charging points in Spain, reinforcing its commitment to sustainable mobility. In total, it will have a total of 150 EV charging points located at seven sites throughout the park (the 110-car park, the north car park, the employee car park, the Hotel PortAventura, the Hotel Gold River, the Hotel El Paso, and the Hotel Caribe), which will be available free of charge to both employees and customers.

Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.