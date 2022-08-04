PortAventura World and Endesa X Way develop one of the largest EV charging hubs at a European resort

Thanks to the alliance between the two companies, a total of 150 charging stations will be set up in various locations throughout the resort and will be offered to visitors and employees free of charge

The project is in line with the company's ambitious environmental commitments, which apply to all its activities and focus on promoting efforts to reduce emissions

BARCELONA, Spain, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PortAventura World and Endesa X Way have joined forces to provide the resort with the largest private installation of electric vehicle (EV) charging points in Spain, reinforcing its commitment to sustainable mobility. In total, it will have a total of 150 EV charging points located at seven sites throughout the park (the 110-car park, the north car park, the employee car park, the Hotel PortAventura, the Hotel Gold River, the Hotel El Paso, and the Hotel Caribe), which will be available free of charge to both employees and customers.

This is the largest private charging hub network in Spain and one of the largest facilities of its kind in Europe within a resort. The project has already kicked off and will be completed by September. Use of the 150 chargers will be made available to the company's own fleet of vehicles, its clients and guests, as well as employees and suppliers. In this way, all users of electric vehicles visiting the park will be guaranteed, at all times and in different locations of the resort, power for their electric car.

With the implementation of this electric charging infrastructure, PortAventura World is ahead of the Spanish legislation that will come into effect in January 2023, obliging public car parks to have a minimum of one parking space with electric charging for every 40 non-electrified spaces.

Choni Fernández, Director of Sustainability at PortAventura World, explains that "promoting initiatives that encourage sustainable mobility is rooted in the company's continued commitment in terms of ESG. We are proud to announce this EV charging hub project, one that is pioneering for Europe, and allows us to be another link in the chain of sustainability, enabling both our employees and visitors to reach the resort by means of low-emission transport".

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1872518/PortAventura_World.mp4