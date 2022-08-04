Archive solution enables regulated organizations to expand Teams capabilities, leveraging cloud-native and on-premise capture to enable companies of any size to meet regulatory and legal needs

Smarsh, a global leader in digital communications compliance and intelligence, today announced that they achieved the status of a certified Enterprise Information Archive (EIA) provider for Teams. Smarsh collaborated closely with Microsoft during the development period of the Teams Export APIs to support regulated industry use cases, and is the first Microsoft partner to complete the certification process in this EIA category.

With the transition to hybrid work, organizations are increasingly reliant on tools such as Teams to get work done from anywhere. Today's announcement means that customers in regulated industries will have their Teams data being properly captured and available for regulatory and legal requests. Our solution:

Aligns with Microsoft support for new Teams features and enabled native capture

Removes the burden on Compliance, IT, and Legal teams by preserving context and threading to help improve the speed and efficiency of responding to regulatory and legal requests

Manages potential risk and value through easily defining lexicon policies to flag incoming content

Seamlessly integrates with Smarsh Enterprise Archive, Digital Safe Archive, third-party archives or a data lake of your choice with industry-leading security features

"We are delighted to receive the Teams EIA Certification from Microsoft," said Goutam Nadella, Chief Product Officer at Smarsh. "It is a clear vote of confidence in the Smarsh Enterprise Capture and Archiving solution. I am incredibly excited about our collaboration with Microsoft in enabling regulated companies to stay ahead of the curve and ensure compliant use of tools such as Microsoft Teams."

"Smarsh worked closely with Microsoft during the development period of the Teams Export APIs" said Yaron Hezroni, Principal Group Product Manager for Teams Ecosystem, Microsoft. "Now, more than ever, it's vital that companies leverage their communications data as a strategic asset. The Teams Export APIs enable businesses to ingest their Microsoft Teams data to their archive with high fidelity and through a single endpoint. This ensures customers can meet their compliance requirements to keep the business running while protecting data and other company assets."

The Smarsh Capture integration with Teams Export APIs meets Microsoft's certification requirements and enables all customers, including large enterprises, looking for a compliance solution, to use the Smarsh solution in their rollout of Teams to their entire organization. The solution provides cloud-to-cloud capture and on-premise capture enabling organizations to modernize their ability to capture multiple communications and collaboration channels quickly to achieve compliance and reduce the overall total cost of ownership. Currently, Smarsh enables over 1 million users with the Teams Export APIs, for regional and global banks throughout North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia.

About Smarsh:

Smarsh enables companies to transform oversight into foresight by surfacing business-critical signals in more than 100 digital communications channels. Regulated organizations of all sizes rely upon the Smarsh portfolio of cloud-native digital communications capture, retention, and oversight solutions to help them identify regulatory and reputational risks within their communications data before those risks become fines or headlines.

Smarsh serves a global client base spanning the top banks in North America, Europe, and Asia, along with leading brokerage firms, insurers, and registered investment advisors and U.S. state and local government agencies. To discover more about the future of communications capture, archiving and oversight, visit www.smarsh.com.

