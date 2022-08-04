Raynet Positioned as the Leader in the 2022 SPARK Matrix for Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix provides competitive analysis & ranking of the leading Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) vendors.

Raynet, with its comprehensive technology for UEM, has received strong ratings across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact.

MIDDLETON, Mass., Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quadrant Knowledge Solutions announced today that it has named Raynet GmbH as a 2022 technology leader in the SPARK Matrix: Unified Endpoint Management (UEM), 2022.

The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix includes a detailed analysis of the global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study also provides a competitive analysis and ranking of the leading Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) providers in the form of the SPARK Matrix. The study also provides strategic information for users to evaluate different vendor capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market positions.

According to Ayush Patidar, Analyst, Quadrant Knowledge Solutions "Raynet with its Unified Endpoint Management solution offers comprehensive UEM capabilities including endpoint management, OS lifecycle management, application management, content management, secure remote access and control, endpoint compliance & security, and analytics & reporting. The company continues to deliver value proposition to its customers through its key differentiators including professional packaging services, comprehensive enterprise functionalities for small and medium-sized up to enterprise customers, including hardware discovery and software inventory, mobile device management, security patch management, vulnerability database and software packaging." Ayush adds "With its ability to cater to diverse use cases and robust product strategy and roadmap, Raynet has received a strong rating across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact and has been positioned amongst the leader in the SPARK Matrix: Unified Endpoint Management (UEM), 2022."

Quote by Raynet GmbH:

"We are very proud to have been recognized as a leader in the Unified Endpoint Management market in this year's edition of SPARK MatrixTM. Last year, we were named as a challenger, and clearly Quadrant Knowledge Solutions have recognized the execution of our vision over the last 12 months by naming us as leaders. We believe that our end-to-end approach to software management has a significant role to play in helping organizations achieve intelligent endpoint management. We believe that intelligent endpoint management requires a forward-thinking and proactive approach. With Raynet, enterprises get essential market data, such as end of life and end of support, as well as identification of known vulnerabilities through our Technology Catalog. This allows organizations to manage their entire hardware and software landscape proactively and sustainably," enthuses Ragip Aydin, CEO of Raynet.

"Unified Endpoint Management provides a centralized management console to deploy, manage, and secure corporate resources and applications on a diverse range of endpoints with different configurations, including mobile, desktop, laptops, tablets, wearables, and IoT devices. UEM helps organizations effectively implement BYOD, WYOD, remote working, and other initiatives by providing centralized visibility and control over all endpoints deployed within an organization environment."

Driven by the increasing competition and emergence of a variety of vendors with different technological strengths, UEM vendors are increasingly looking at improving their product and market strategy and overall technology value proposition to remain competitive. The primary differentiators to evaluate UEM solution includes the comprehensive endpoint management, OS lifecycle management, application management, content management, secure remote access and control, endpoint compliance & security, and analytics & reporting, and such others.

About Raynet GmbH

Raynet is a global software vendor with market-leading solutions and managed service provider in the field of Enterprise Software Management. Following the mission "Discover to Manage", Raynet offers the market unique products covering all technologies. In addition to the headquarters in Paderborn, Raynet has further locations in Germany, the USA, Poland, Turkey, and the UK. With more than 130 highly qualified employees, Raynet has been supporting well-known customers and partners worldwide in their projects with its portfolio since 1999 - from Technology Asset Inventory, Unified Data Management and Software Asset Management to Software Packaging and Workflow Management to Unified Endpoint Management.

About Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients in achieving business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth advisory services. At Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, our vision is to become an integral part of our client's business as a strategic knowledge partner. Our research and consulting deliverables are designed to provide comprehensive information and strategic insights for helping clients formulate growth strategies to survive and thrive in ever-changing business environments.

