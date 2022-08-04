Halberd Corporation: NFL Retired Players Association Endorses Halberd Brain Injury Treatment Technology

JACKSON CENTER, PA / ACCESSWIRE / August 4, 2022 / Halberd Corporation (OTC PINK:HALB) has received a letter of endorsement from Carl Eller, President of the NFL Retired Players Association (NFL RPA), for Halberd's research work in the development of treatments for Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI)/chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) sustained by current and retired players. Traumatic brain injuries often progress to neurodegerative diseases, such as PTSD, Alzheimer's Disease, Parkinson's Disease, Epilepsy and suicide ideation.

The letter of endorsement from the NFL RPA comes as a result of Halberd's recent accomplishments demonstrating in-vitro elimination from cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) of multiple key inflammatory cytokines associated with head trauma and many neurodegenerative diseases. Carl Eller has spent the past two years as a consultant to Halberd, following and reviewing Halberd's development progress towards eliminating excitatory neurotransmitters (inflammatory antigens) resulting from head injuries.

Dr. Mitchell S. Felder, Halberd's Chief Technology Officer and a board-certified attending neurologist commented, "We are thrilled to have received this letter of endorsement by an organization which has such a strong interest in finding a solution to the consequences of traumatic brain injury. It is wonderful to finally see recognition of the work we have diligently performed at the universities by our very distinguished scientists. I believe that precisely eradicating the causative factors of TBI in cerebrospinal fluid, through the HALB methodology, will greatly reduce morbidity in these patients."

William A. Hartman, Chairman, President & CEO of Halberd Corporation, added, "We would like to thank Carl Eller for this bold statement in recognition of our efforts in treating the effects of brain trauma. We look forward to support from other contact sports organizations and the military as we continue our development of our breakthrough medical technology."

To get the latest news on Halberd's exciting developments, subscribe by submitting this form.

(https://halberdcorporation.com/contact-us/)

For more information please contact:

William A. Hartman

w.hartman@halberdcorporation.com

support@halberdcorporation.com

www.halberdcorporation.com

Twitter:@HalberdC

About the NFL Retired Players Association.

The NFL Retired Players Association was established to champion the health and well being of former National Football League retired players, their families and communities. The Association advocates for treatments for health conditions affecting former players and improved equipment and rule changes to better protect current players from the long-term effects of a career of jarring hits and head injuries.

About Halberd Corporation.

Halberd Corporation (OTC PINK:HALB) is a publicly traded company on the OTC Market, and is in full compliance with OTC Market reporting requirements. Since its restructuring in April, 2020, Halberd has obtained exclusive worldwide rights to four issued patents and has filed an additional 22 provisional, PCT, or utility patent applications to enhance its value to its stockholders and to attract the interests of potential development partners.

Safe Harbor Notice

Certain statements contained herein are "forward-looking statements" (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). The Company cautions our readers that statements and assumptions made in this news release constitute forward-looking statements and makes no guarantee of future performance. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the time the statements are made. These statements may address issues that involve significant risks, uncertainties and associated estimates made by management. Actual results could differ materially from current projections or implied results. Halberd Corporation undertakes no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this news release.

SOURCE: Halberd Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/710810/NFL-Retired-Players-Association-Endorses-Halberd-Brain-Injury-Treatment-Technology