Collaboration will explore the development of decentralized power plant solutions in Thailand operating with INNIO's highly efficient Jenbacher engines

Jenbacher engines would operate on NG pipeline gas or liquified natural gas

INNIO and B.Grimm will explore current combined footprints in Thailand to align opportunities to secure a stable and reliable power supply in Thailand

INNIO announced today that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with B.Grimm Power to collaborate on building new power plant projects in Thailand. B.Grimm has a long and successful history as a trailblazer in Thailand's private power generation industry. The MoU lays out the framework for a collaboration of the two companies to build projects in the period 2022 to 2024 within the liquified natural gas (LNG) and natural gas segment. Within the MoU, INNIO and B.Grimm will explore the development of decentralized and highly efficient power plants. The two companies will focus on jointly developing the LNG and natural gas segment in Thailand with the possibility of future projects.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220804005083/en/

Dr. Olaf Berlien, President and CEO of INNIO, and Dr. Harald Link, Chairman of the Board of B.Grimm (Photo: Business Wire)

Across Southeast Asia, Thailand serves as one of the most dynamic countries where secure and reliable energy supply has and continues to play a central role in supporting strong gross domestic product development and welfare for the people. In particular, B.Grimm Power (B.Grimm's subsidiary) currently delivers more than 2.8 GW of power to Thailand, supporting strong economic growth and available power supply for the Thai economy and its people.

"INNIO is pleased to enter into this collaboration with B.Grimm to explore power generation options to secure a stable and reliable power supply in Thailand," said Dr. Olaf Berlien, president and CEO of INNIO. "Our flexible power plant solutions and Ready for Hydrogen technology coupled with B.Grimm Power's presence in the country offers Thailand both the expertise and scale to support its aim to reduce carbon emissions under the COP 26 commitment of the United Nations and to transition to net zero."

"As Thailand has increased its climate change commitments, we are now aiming to reduce carbon emissions with the support of companies that can provide proven expertise in highly efficient green technology, such as INNIO," said Dr. Harald Link, Chairman of the Board of B.Grimm. "As Thailand's electrical energy demand continues to grow, it will require power generation technologies that run not only on natural gas, but also on future fuels such as hydrogen and deliver sustainable grid support as well for the higher share of fluctuating renewable power like sun and wind in our portfolio."

About INNIO

INNIO is a leading energy solution and service provider that empowers industries and communities to make sustainable energy work today. With our product brands Jenbacher and Waukesha and our digital platform myPlant, INNIO offers innovative solutions for the power generation and compression segments that help industries and communities generate and manage energy sustainably while navigating the fast-changing landscape of traditional and green energy sources. We are individual in scope, but global in scale. With our flexible, scalable, and resilient energy solutions and services, we are enabling our customers to manage the energy transition along the energy value chain wherever they are in their transition journey.

INNIO is headquartered in Jenbach (Austria), with other primary operations in Waukesha (Wisconsin, U.S.) and Welland (Ontario, Canada). A team of more than 3,500 experts provides life-cycle support to the more than 54,000 delivered engines globally through a service network in more than 80 countries.

INNIO's ESG Risk Rating places it number one of more than 500 worldwide companies in the machinery industry assessed by Sustainalytics.

For more information, visit INNIO's website at www.innio.com. Follow INNIO on Twitter and LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220804005083/en/

Contacts:

Susanne Reichelt

INNIO

+43 664 80833 2382

susanne.reichelt@innio.com