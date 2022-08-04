Anzeige
Donnerstag, 04.08.2022
Starke Kaufchance am Donnerstag: Die letzte nochmalige Einstiegsgelegenheit vor der nächsten Rallye?
WKN: A1W0MM ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75 
Frankfurt
04.08.22
08:08 Uhr
27,800 Euro
+1,000
+3,73 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
FTSE techMARK Focus
Dow Jones News
04.08.2022 | 14:31
AVEVA Group plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ Director/PDMR Shareholding

AVEVA Group plc (AVV) Director/PDMR Shareholding 04-Aug-2022 / 12:59 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

AVEVA Group plc

(the 'Company')

Director/PDMR Shareholding

The Company announces that on 1 August 2022, share awards(1) granted under the AVEVA Long Term Incentive Plan ('LTIP') on 26 July 2019 vested in favour of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ('PDMRs').

A summary of the ordinary shares acquired from the vesting and sale of sufficient shares to cover personal tax obligations is set out below. 

Name       Role                   Shares Released Number of Shares Sold(2) Shares Retained 
James Kidd    Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer 14,564     7,283(3)         7,281 
Andrew McCloskey Chief Technology Officer and EVP of R&D  4,575      1,593(4)         2,982 
Robert McGreevy Chief Product Officer           2,661      909(4)          1,752 
Rashesh Mody   EVP, Operations Business         2,257      926(4)          1,331 1. The share awards were made in respect of the Company's ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each. 2. Sufficient shares were sold to cover personal tax obligations arising on the vesting and any associateddealing costs, and the balance was retained. 3. On the vesting of options awarded under the LTIP, James Kidd elected to exercise his share options andsell some of the shares to cover personal taxes on 3 August 2022 at a price of GBP23.32 per share, details of whichwere notified to the Company on 3 August 2022. 4. On the vesting of performance share awards under the LTIP for Andrew McCloskey, Robert McGreevy andRashesh Mody shares were released automatically and some of those shares were sold to cover personal taxes on 1August 2022 at a price of GBP23.47 per share, details of which were notified to the Company on 2 August 2022.

For further details, please contact:

Enquiries: 

AVEVA Group plc 
Helen Lamprell, General Counsel and Company Secretary +44 (0)1223 556655 
Matt Springett, Head of Investor Relations      +44 (0)7789 818684 
FTI Consulting LLP 
                           +44 (0) 20 3727 1000 
Edward Bridges/Dwight Burden

The notification below is made in accordance with the requirements of the Market Abuse Regulation. 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates 
a)      Name                            James Kidd 
2       Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status                       Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer 
                                     Initial notification 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
                                     AVEVA Group plc 
a)      Name 
 
b)      LEI                             213800XHATUM2LFMKG16 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
                                     Ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 
a) 
       Identification code 
                                     ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75 
                                     Exercise of share options under the LTIP 
                                     granted on 26 July 2019 
b)      Nature of the transaction 
 
 
                                                Volume(s) 
                                     Price(s) 
 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
                                                14,564 
                                     Nil 
 
 
       Aggregated information                   14,564 
d) 
          -- Aggregated volume 
          -- Price                 Nil 
 
e)      Date of the transaction                   2022-08-01 
                                     Outside a trading venue 
f)      Place of the transaction 
 
1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates 
a)      Name                            James Kidd 
2       Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status                       Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer 
                                     Initial notification 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
                                     AVEVA Group plc 
a)      Name 
 
b)      LEI                             213800XHATUM2LFMKG16 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
                                     Ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 
a) 
       Identification code 
                                     ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75 
                                     Sale of shares to cover personal tax 
b)      Nature of the transaction                  obligations 
 
                                                Volume(s) 
                                     Price(s) 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
                                     GBP23.32        7,283 
 
       Aggregated information 
d)                                    7,283 
          -- Aggregated volume 
          -- Price 
                                     GBP23.32 
e)      Date of the transaction                   2022-08-03 
                                     XLON 
f)      Place of the transaction 
 
1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates 
a)      Name                            Andrew McCloskey 
2       Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status                       Chief Technology Officer and EVP of R&D 
                                     Initial notification 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
                                     AVEVA Group plc 
a)      Name 
 
b)      LEI                             213800XHATUM2LFMKG16 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
                                     Ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 
a) 
       Identification code 
                                     ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75 
                                     Vesting of performance share awards under the 
                                     LTIP granted on 26 July 2019 
b)      Nature of the transaction 
 
 
                                                Volume(s) 
                                     Price(s) 
 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
                                                4,575 
                                     Nil 
 
 
       Aggregated information                   4,575 
d) 
          -- Aggregated volume 
          -- Price                 Nil 
 
e)      Date of the transaction                   2022-08-01 
                                     Outside a trading venue 
f)      Place of the transaction 
 
1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates 
a)      Name                            Andrew McCloskey 
2       Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status                       Chief Technology Officer and EVP of R&D 
                                     Initial notification 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
                                     AVEVA Group plc 
a)      Name 
 
b)      LEI                             213800XHATUM2LFMKG16 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
                                     Ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 
a) 
       Identification code 
                                     ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75 
                                     Sale of shares to cover personal tax 
b)      Nature of the transaction                  obligations 
 
                                                Volume(s) 
                                     Price(s) 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
                                     GBP23.47        1,593 
 
       Aggregated information 
d)                                    1,593 
          -- Aggregated volume 
          -- Price 
                                     GBP23.47 
e)      Date of the transaction                   2022-08-01 
                                     XLON 
f)      Place of the transaction 
 
1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates 
a)      Name                            Robert McGreevy 
2       Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status                       Chief Product Officer 
                                     Initial notification 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
                                     AVEVA Group plc 
a)      Name 
 
b)      LEI                             213800XHATUM2LFMKG16 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
                                     Ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 
a) 
       Identification code 
                                     ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75 
                                     Vesting of performance share awards under the 
                                     LTIP granted on 26 July 2019 
b)      Nature of the transaction 
 
 
                                                Volume(s) 
                                     Price(s) 
 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
                                                2,661 
                                     Nil 
 
 
       Aggregated information                   2,661 
d) 
          -- Aggregated volume 
          -- Price                 Nil 
 
e)      Date of the transaction                   2022-08-01 
                                     Outside a trading venue 
f)      Place of the transaction 
 
1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates 
a)      Name                            Robert McGreevy 
2       Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status                       Chief Product Officer 
                                     Initial notification 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
                                     AVEVA Group plc 
a)      Name 
 
b)      LEI                             213800XHATUM2LFMKG16 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
                                     Ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 
a) 
       Identification code 
                                     ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75 
                                     Sale of shares to cover personal tax 
b)      Nature of the transaction                  obligations 
 
                                                Volume(s) 
                                     Price(s) 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
                                     GBP23.47        909 
 
       Aggregated information 
d)                                    909 
          -- Aggregated volume 
          -- Price 
                                     GBP23.47 
e)      Date of the transaction                   2022-08-01 
                                     XLON 
f)      Place of the transaction 
 
1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates 
a)      Name                            Rashesh Mody 
2       Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status                       EVP, Operations Business 
                                     Initial notification 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
                                     AVEVA Group plc 
a)      Name 
 
b)      LEI                             213800XHATUM2LFMKG16 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
                                     Ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 
a) 
       Identification code 
                                     ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75 
                                     Vesting of performance share awards under the 
                                     LTIP granted on 26 July 2019 
b)      Nature of the transaction 
 
 
                                                Volume(s) 
                                     Price(s) 
 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
                                                2,257 
                                     Nil 
 
 
       Aggregated information                   2,257 
d) 
          -- Aggregated volume 
          -- Price                 Nil 
 
e)      Date of the transaction                   2022-08-01 
                                     Outside a trading venue 
f)      Place of the transaction 
 
1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates 
a)      Name                            Rashesh Mody 
2       Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status                       EVP, Operations Business 
                                     Initial notification 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
                                     AVEVA Group plc 
a)      Name 
 
b)      LEI                             213800XHATUM2LFMKG16 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
                                     Ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 
a) 
       Identification code 
                                     ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75 
                                     Sale of shares to cover personal tax 
b)      Nature of the transaction                  obligations 
 
                                                Volume(s) 
                                     Price(s) 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
                                     GBP23.47        926 
 
       Aggregated information 
d)                                    926 
          -- Aggregated volume 
          -- Price 
                                     GBP23.47 
e)      Date of the transaction                   2022-08-01 
                                     XLON 
f)      Place of the transaction

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BBG9VN75 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:      AVV 
LEI Code:    213800XHATUM2LFMKG16 
OAM Categories: 2.1. Home Member State 
Sequence No.:  179371 
EQS News ID:  1413581 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1413581&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 04, 2022 07:59 ET (11:59 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
