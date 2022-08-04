Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 4, 2022) - Optimind Pharma Corp. (CSE: OMND) ("Optimind" or the "Company") today announced its commencement of trading on the CSE (Canadian Securities Exchange) under ticker symbol "OMND".

Optimind specializes in prescribing medical cannabis and other alternative treatments for various medical ailments. Optimind prides itself on providing quality education and health care to patients. Medical cannabis has quickly become one of the most prescribed medications in Canada due to its efficacy and safety profile, which remains the primary business of the clinic.

Optimind is also an emerging provider of psychedelic therapies at its clinic, helping people suffering from PTSD, anxiety, depression, and other mental illnesses and disabilities by providing ketamine assisted treatment and other psychedelic enhanced psychotherapy modalities.

Optimind is also a 40% shareholder of Manitari Pharma. Manitari Pharma has submitted an application to Health Canada for a Controlled Substances Dealer's Licence for Psilocybin Research Purposes.

"The public listing of Optimind represents a significant milestone in the growth of our company. It's an important step that will help facilitate our mission to provide psychedelic-assisted therapies for the public and improve their quality of life," commented Tomas Sipos, Chief Executive Officer at Optimind.

"Optimind is on it's way to becoming a leader in psychedelic-assisted therapy that will provide patients throughout North America with choices that promote mental, physical, and spiritual wellness. I'm supportive and enthusiastic to be a part of this exciting development and opportunity," commented The Hon. Tony Clement, Chair of the Advisory Board at Optimind.

"Manitari Pharma's vision is to incorporate cutting-edge science with experience from shamanic traditions to create wellness psilocybin products used to treat mental illness and create spiritual well-being. As an Indigenous group out of Kanesatake Quebec, we are delighted our partners at Optimind are now trading on the CSE. This is vital in expanding our mission in ensuring the future mental health of First Nations and the global community at large," said Anna Freeman, Chief Executive Officer of Manitari Pharma.

"Psychedelic-assisted therapy has the power to drastically transform people's lives around the world. At Optimind, our mission is to help people live life fully again through our treatment," commented Dr. Michael Hart, Chief Operating Officer at Optimind.

About Optimind

