The Australian state of New South Wales has given the green light for another large-scale solar PV and battery project. German renewables developer Wirsol Energy has revealed that it has secured amended development approval for a 445 MW solar and energy storage hybrid power plant in the state.From pv magazine Australia Wirsol, a subsidiary of Germany-based renewables group Wircon, said the New South Wales (NSW) Department of Planning, Industry and Environment (DPIE) in Australia has approved the Maryvale Solar and Energy Storage project, which will couple a 175 MW solar farm with up to 270 MWh ...

