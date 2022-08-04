Cargotec Corporation: Kalmar and Yilport strengthen long-term collaboration with a significant new order for mobile equipment solutions

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 4 AUGUST 2022 AT 15.30 (EEST)





Kalmar, part of Cargotec, has concluded a significant order from YILPORT Holding Inc. for a total of 27 new Kalmar mobile equipment: 20 Eco reachstackers, four empty container handlers and three forklift trucks. The order was booked in Cargotec's Q3 2022 order intake with delivery scheduled to start Q3 2022, and final deliveries estimated to take place during Q1 2023. The agreement also includes extended warranty and service contracts for all equipment to be delivered.



YILPORT Holding Inc. was established in August 2011 as a subsidiary to consolidate the port and container terminal operations of the YILDIRIM Group. Today, YILPORT Holding operates 22 marine ports and terminals globally: five in Turkey, seven in Portugal, two in Spain, two in Sweden and one each in Norway, Malta, Italy, Peru, Ecuador and Guatemala. In addition, YILPORT operates five dry terminals in Turkey and one in Sweden.



The Yilport Gebze and Gemport in Turkey will receive altogether four Kalmar Eco reachstackers, one empty container handler and one forklift truck. Gävle Terminal in Sweden will receive six Kalmar Eco reachstackers, one empty container handler and two forklift trucks. The Taranto Terminal in Italy will receive two Kalmar Eco reachstackers. Yilport's operations in Portugal will receive five Eco reachstackers for the Setúbal terminal; one Eco reachstacker and one empty container handler for Liscont terminal; and two Eco reachstackers and one Empty container handler for Sotagus terminal.



Raymond Höhle, CTO, Yilport: "Our continued collaboration with Kalmar has been extremely beneficial for our business operations at all our terminals. The high-quality local after sales support at all our locations is helping to keep our fleet running smoothly at all times. We have been very satisfied with the excellent support to help identify the right solutions for our needs, with good and reliable performance. It is also very important that Kalmar can support our sustainability targets with the low fuel consumption on the Eco Reachstackers."



Jürgen Wurzer, Director, Key Account Industry, Kalmar: "We are delighted that Yilport is once again trusting in Kalmar to renew their equipment fleet with a variety of reliable, proven and eco-friendly Kalmar solutions. With our holistic and flexible offering we can address all of Yilport's requirements and respond quickly to meet their changing needs."





Further information for the press:

Jürgen Wurzer, Director Key Account Management, Kalmar, tel. +43 664 340 3555, juergen.wurzer@kalmarglobal.com

Maija Eklöf, Vice President, Marketing and Communications, Kalmar, tel. +358 20 777 4096, maija.eklof@kalmarglobal.com

Kalmar offers a wide range of cargo handling solutions and services to ports, terminals, distribution centres and to heavy industry. Kalmar is the industry forerunner in terminal automation and in energy efficient container handling, with one in four container movements around the globe being handled by a Kalmar solution. Through its extensive product portfolio, global service network and ability to enable a seamless integration of different terminal processes, Kalmar improves the efficiency of every move.www.kalmarglobal.com

Kalmar is part of Cargotec. Cargotec's

Attachment