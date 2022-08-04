NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Icelandair group hf. - Increase in share capital

With reference to an announcement published by Icelandair group hf. (symbol: ICEAIR) on 3rd of August 2022, the total nominal value of the company's listed share capital on Nasdaq Iceland hf. will be increased on 5th of August 2022. ISIN IS0000013464 Company name Icelandair Group hf. Total share capital before the increase ISK 37.828.049.830 shares Increase in share capital ISK 1.414.773.617 shares Total share capital following the increase ISK 39.242.823.447 shares Nominal value of each share ISK 1 Symbol ICEAIR Orderbook ID 37744