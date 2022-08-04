Stonebranch Recognized in the 2022 Gartner Hype Cycle for I&O Automation Report

In this report, Gartner examines automation-centric technologies that deliver faster value, improve efficiency, and optimize costs

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stonebranch, a leading provider of service orchestration and automation solutions, today announced that Gartner has recognized the company as a Representative Vendor in its Hype Cycle for I&O Automation, 2022 report in the service orchestration and automation platforms (SOAP) category.



"We're pleased to be named in the Gartner Hype Cycle report once again," said Giuseppe Damiani, CEO of Stonebranch. "In our view, this report confirms that the role of automation extends beyond operational efficiency to enable business-wide agility. We believe SOAP solutions like the Stonebranch Universal Automation Center (UAC) are a force multiplier in innovation, efficiency, and value."

According to the report, which helps I&O leaders better understand how and when to invest in technology, today's digital initiatives are powered by automation.

"We believe UAC helps digital transformation initiatives succeed by providing a modern foundation for orchestration across complex hybrid IT environments," said Peter Baljet, CTO of Stonebranch. "UAC connects IT workloads and business workflows to enhance observability, security, and regulatory compliance for organizations worldwide."

When new technologies make bold promises, how do you discern the hype from what's commercially viable? And when will such claims pay off, if at all? Gartner Hype Cycles provide a graphic representation of the maturity and adoption of technologies and applications, and how they are potentially relevant to solving real business problems and exploiting new opportunities. Gartner Hype Cycle methodology gives you a view of how a technology or application will evolve over time, providing a sound source of insight to manage its deployment within the context of your specific business goals. Visit the Stonebranch blogto read a summary of the report's findings.

*Gartner, "Hype Cycle for I&O Automation, 2022," Chris Saunderson.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product, or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER and Hype Cycle are registered trademarks and service marks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Stonebranch

Stonebranchbuilds IT orchestration and automation solutions that transform business IT environments from simple IT task automation into sophisticated, real-time business service automation. No matter the degree of automation, the Stonebranch platform is simple, modern, and secure. Using the Stonebranch Universal Automation Platform, enterprises can seamlessly orchestrate workloads and data across technology ecosystems and silos. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, with points of contact and support throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia, Stonebranch serves some of the world's largest financial, manufacturing, healthcare, travel, transportation, energy, and technology institutions.