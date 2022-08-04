Same Knowledgeable Team, Brand New Facility - Thoughtfully Designed Architecture, More Patient Stations, & Unique Local Art

Rogers, Arkansas--(Newsfile Corp. - August 4, 2022) - The Source is excited to celebrate their 3-year anniversary at the newest medical cannabis dispensary in Rogers. The facility opened on July 14, 2022. By relocating from Bentonville to Rogers at 4505 W Poplar Street, this new 21,000-square-foot location has more space for products, additional patient stations, and a future grow operation.

The Source offers a wide selection of deli-style and prepacked flower, edibles, concentrates, tinctures, and more. The 3-year anniversary weekend is August 12-14 and will feature 3 select products (flower, cartridge, and edible) each day. Along with featured products, patients will have the opportunity to visit two local food trucks on-site for sweets and treats, and the team will be drawing for special prizes throughout the weekend.

Known for their customer service and knowledgeable staff, The Source budtenders will be available to answer questions and provide insight for all Arkansas MMJ patients. An Arkansas Medical Marijuana card, valid photo ID, and cash are required for all purchases. There is an ATM on-site. For residents and visitors seeking more information on obtaining a Medical Marijuana card, please consult the FAQ page on The Source website.

Supporting local businesses and artists is a top priority at The Source. The Rogers location features murals by three talented artists. Octavio Logo dreamed up The Sorceress mural depicting "Sativa, a central figure in a meditational trance. She represents the connection between medicine and nature in perfect equilibrium." Jason Jones created his mural, "The Good Vibes Machine," in response to all the negative happenings in the world. His goal was to paint something fun and joyful for patients to experience, and he hopes the piece "makes people smile and inspires good feelings." Jessica Jones stated she was excited to "get up close and personal with a plant that has so many assumptions made about it." She "hoped to capture some of the beauty of the flora in its pure plant form." The waiting area also features woodworking by Jake Lewis, who brings reclaimed materials to life, as well as photographs by The Source's own Marketing Director, Kate Beebe. The photos were taken at its cultivation center in Missouri.

Bevan Brawner of BiLD Architects speaks on the concept behind the thoughtfully designed building. "Our primary design goal was to create a vibrant, eye-catching façade that encapsulates The Source's brand from the exterior and draws visibility from I-49. We achieved this dynamic façade through a design concept consisting of both color and light pixels that appear to dance across the building exterior. The illuminated pixels are set up to vary, making the facade even more dynamic with ever changing spectrums of light."

The Source Rogers is open everyday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

*Please note: Medical decisions should not be made based on advertising. Consult a physician on the benefits and risks of particular medical marijuana products. For use by qualified patients only. Keep out of reach of children. Marijuana use during pregnancy or breastfeeding poses potential harms. This product is not approved by the FDA to treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

ABOUT THE SOURCE:

The Source is a premier cannabis brand with dispensaries in Arkansas and Missouri. Their mission is to support each patient's healthcare needs in a compassionate and welcoming environment with access to high-quality products, affordability, and expertise.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Kate Beebe

501-622-8208

kate.beebe@thesource-mj.com

