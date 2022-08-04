The Best You debuts the first digital skincare experience for medical aesthetic clinics in Canada, guiding customers on their skincare journey of healthy self-image enhancement.

Helsinki, Finland and Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 4, 2022) - Today, The Best You, a privately-held network of six medical aesthetic clinics in the province of Ontario, announced its partnership with Revieve®, a personalized digital brand experience company working with global brands, retailers and digital service providers in the beauty, skin, health and wellness categories. Together, Revieve and The Best You will deliver a unique range of skincare products and best-in-class cosmetic treatments to the hands of consumers in one seamless experience powered by AI.

The partnership marries The Best You's medical assortment of innovative products and skincare treatments to the Revieve Health-Beauty-Wellness Platform. Leveraging Revieve's virtual skin analysis functionality, clients of The Best You can now find the best products which are customized to their needs.

The Best You was the first Canadian medical spa to introduce memberships in the early 2000s and the first to introduce limitless hair removal in 2021. Today, their vision continues to move the Canadian medical aesthetics industry forward by utilizing digital skincare experiences to bring more knowledge and expertise to consumers in Canada. Through this partnership, The Best You further enhances the customer experience and with the help of AI-powered technology, transforms consumers' lives using the best solution to inform individuals about their skin care needs.

How does it work?

The Best You and Revieve provide consumers with a 3-step journey in helping them become the best experts on their own skin. With a combination of clinical skin treatments and products, The Best You offers its clients greater flexibility and convenience whilst guiding customers throughout the journey. Visitors to The Best You's website can take or upload a selfie and answer a few questions related to their skin type, skin goals and concerns. The user is then offered personalized product recommendations based on an in-depth analysis from their photograph and the supplemental information.





This innovative approach is based on Revieve's proprietary computer vision technology and mobile skin diagnostics that analyze over 120 skin metrics from the user's face. Additionally, several dozen different expert algorithms specifically-trained to diagnose distinct skincare and beauty-related facial features from specific areas of the user's face are incorporated into this technology.

Developed to provide a step-by-step guide to help users obtain personal medical diagnostics to enhance their skincare journey, the experience enables them to achieve their skin goals by automatically recommending products and treatments which match their concerns and profile data such as age, skin type and location.





"The Best You is excited to be the first medical spa in Canada to bring breakthrough AI/AR technology to the industry. This technology puts the power in the consumers' hands as they can make informed decisions about their skincare needs and receive recommendations on products that will help them achieve their skincare goals. The best part is that they can do their skin analysis from the comfort of their own homes. We are privileged to partner with Revieve whose international track records with big conglomerates in the skin care and health industry is unparalleled, " said Sebastien Charles, President and COO at The Best You.

"Beauty consumers want to invest in products with multiple benefits that align with their needs and the needs of others. Brands that stand for something other than the bottom line - on a local and global level - are at the forefront of a radical change where efficacy and transparency play a critical role in their success," said Sampo Parkkinen, CEO and Founder at Revieve. "We are thrilled to partner with The Best You to create inclusive and intimate customer experiences and make beauty more accessible to customers across the country."

As of today, all The Best You customers can utilize the revolutionary experience across desktop and mobile devices on all browsers. The Best You Digital Skin Advisor experience is live at https://shop.thebestyou.com/.





About Revieve

Revieve is the preferred provider to brands and retailers across five continents for delivering a digitally-driven, personalized brand experience leveraging state-of-the-art AI/AR technology. Working with our partners, Revieve has transformed the customer experience for skin care and colour cosmetics through its proprietary technology, the Revieve Health-Beauty-Wellness Platform.

With easy-to-use self-diagnostic modules that personalize search, product discovery and shopping experiences, Revieve's digital beauty platform delivers consumers targeted products, services and treatments. Encompassing all facets of the health, beauty, and wellness industry, Revieve's trusted powered-by modules include the AI Skincare Advisor, AI Makeup Advisor, AI Haircare Advisor, AI Suncare Advisor and AI Nutrition Advisor.

The Revieve platform seamlessly integrates personalized shopping solutions, in-person and live-video consultations with health and beauty advisors, driving tangible business value by increasing consumer engagement, conversion and basket size across all digital in-store and online brand touchpoints.

About The Best You

The Best You has been a leading provider of safe and effective cosmetic medical, laser and surgical procedures and skin cancer management. The clinics, together with their affiliated physicians and specialists, provide private pay cosmetic procedures such as injectable neuromodulators and fillers, platelet-rich plasma (PRP) procedures, popular cosmetic surgery procedures as well as a full range of non-invasive skin care and cosmetic offerings. The Best You also carries a full range of skin care and dermatology products that are available in-clinic and on their online shop (https://shop.thebestyou.com). The clinics also provide skin cancer screening and surgical treatments which are covered by the Ontario Health Insurance Plan (OHIP) via its network SkinCancerCare.ca

