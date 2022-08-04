The Eternal Academy: Eternal Academy Announces Appointment of Evangeline de Châtillon as CEO to Drive Growth in FY23

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 4, 2022 / Eternal Academy is pleased to announce the appointment of Evangeline de Châtillon as chief executive officer to continue the double-digit CAGR coming out of a strong FY22.

The Eternal Academy selected Evangeline de Châtillon based on her 13 years of experience in leadership development and more than 15 years in the self-development field. De Châtillon is also a certified nutritionist and chief mentor of Thinking Into Results, a program that guides people in their journey to success.

The new CEO will head up a large team of trainers and experts who are focused on growing the Eternal Academy. The company supports business owners to achieve better results themselves through a series of workshops, open forums, and lessons based on de Châtillon's Thinking Into Results program; the elevation of de Châtillon to CEO puts the company in a strong position to tap into a growing market.

"I look forward to taking on the new role with The Eternal Academy," de Châtillon says. "We've found our clients are happy to invest money on self-improvement, comprised of a combination of Baby Boomers and Gen X (in a roughly 50/50 split)."

In response to this emerging market, de Châtillon has developed programs, workshops, and courses all designed to help individuals on their journey to growth but she has a particular focus in business owners and driving growth.

Her approach to leadership development has seen the program's enlistment grow by 50% monthly, according to de Châtillon.

The Thinking Into Results program was designed to get people out of their B-type goal, which programs them into going after the things they think they can do, and lead them to go after C-type dreams, those that are beyond their comfort zones but inspire and motivate them.

To help people achieve their goals, the course openly deals with deep-seated programming that stems from people's upbringing. This increases the likelihood of people having a healthier self-image, freeing them to go after their C-type goals.

About The Eternal Academy

Backed by over 70 years of combined knowledge The Eternal Academy will provide the necessary tools and blueprint to grow your business and improve yourself. You are so supported in your ability to grow as a highly successful person, business owner, or the discovery and growth of a new goal throughout this program.

Contact: Evangeline De châtillon

info@evangelinedechatillon.com

+1 236 985 0701

Website: https://evangelinedechatillon.com/eternal-academy/

Instagram: @Evangeline.DeChatillon

SOURCE: The Eternal Academy

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/710842/Eternal-Academy-Announces-Appointment-of-Evangeline-de-Chtillon-as-CEO-to-Drive-Growth-in-FY23