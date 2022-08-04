Malaysia Cold Chain Market Anticipated to Grow Owing to the Increase in Demand for Perishable Food, Development of Logistics Hubs to Improve the Logistics Infrastructure in the Country and Growth in the Integrated Logistics Sector: Ken Research

The cold storage market contributed ~70% share to the revenue of the cold chain industry in 2021, while the cold transport market had accounted the remaining share. However, in near future it is anticipated that the cold transportation market will grow owing to the rising demand for temperature-sensitive products in the country.

The growth of the cold chain logistics market in the country is driven by high demand for perishable food products such as meat and seafood and vegetables/fruits. The pandemic has also led to positive growth in the pharmaceutical sector. The overall cold chain market is, hence, anticipating a positive growth rate in the coming years.

Land has the highest share for the transportation of cold chain products, since land transportation is used not only for domestically transporting goods internally within the country but also used for transporting goods to the neighboring countries of Malaysia such as Singapore , Thailand , Lao PDR, Cambodia , and Vietnam .

Malaysia Shipping Master Plan: The Government plans to transform logistics services by centralizing the planning and development of logistics hubs, accelerating digital adoption and encouraging mergers and acquisitions among industry players. A national regulatory framework for warehousing is being formulated. The Malaysia Shipping Master Plan will realize the aspirations of the Malaysian shipping sector to be a business service sector. This is planned to be achieved through the introduction of sustainable measures aimed at removing competitive disparities and improving capabilities of Malaysian ship-owners, maritime human resources, and maritime ancillary services to meet domestic and regional shipping needs.

Increase in Demand for Cold Chain Operations: Cold Chain usage in Malaysia has increased due to the importance of maintaining optimal temperatures, especially for the postharvest or post-production temperatures sensitive goods. It is also a derived demand from the Halal logistics sectors. To maintain the Halal assurance for Halal products, utilizing a controlled temperature is one of the characteristics of a Halal supply chain foundation. The temperature-controlled warehouse is a value-added service to the Halal logistics industry in Malaysia since temperature breakdowns during halal meat handling is a significant problem being faced by the industry.

Growth of Integrated Logistics: TASCO has acquired two major cold storage companies Gold Cold & MILS and Hyper cold since 2016. These mergers are leading to the establishment of a bigger player thus eliminating the need of outsourcing (4PL). Moreover, given the trend, more number of small cold companies are expected to merge with bigger players contributing to the expansion of integrated logistics.

Analysts at Ken Research in their latest publication "Malaysia Cold Chain Market Outlook To 2026 - Driven by Increase in Demand for Perishable Food Items and its Establishment as the Halal Industry Hub, Malaysia Cold Chain Market Experiencing Growth" believe that the Cold Chain market in Malaysia is expected to experience positive growth owing to the increase in e-commerce and government's initiatives to improve the logistics infrastructure in the country as part of Malaysia's 'National Transport Policy'. The market is expected to register a positive CAGR of 7.6% in terms of revenue during the forecasted period 2021P - 2026F.

Key Segments Covered:-

By Type of Market

Overall Cold Chain Market

By End-User Application



Meat/seafood





Dairy products





Pharmaceuticals





Vegetables/fruits





Others

Cold Storage

By Temperature



Ambient





Chilled





Frozen



By Ownership



Integrated





Contract

Cold Transport

By Mode of Freight



Land





Sea





Air



By Type of Freight



Domestic





International



By Type of Air Freight



Domestic





International



By Type of Land Freight



Domestic





International



By Type of Sea Freight



Domestic





International

Key Target Audience

Cold Chain Companies

Logistics Companies

Government Associations

Express Logistics Companies

Industry Associations

Warehousing Companies

E-Commerce Operations

Investors and Private Equity Companies

Logistics Companies

Dairy Companies

Meat and Seafood Companies

Fruits and Vegetables Companies

Pharmaceutical Companies

Time Period Captured in the Report

Historical Period: 2016-2021P

Forecast Period: 2021P-2026F

Companies Covered

Tiong Nam Logistics

IGLO

SK Cold Chain

NL Cold Chain

TASCO Cold Chain

Frio Logistics

Integrated Cold Chain Logistics

Key Topics Covered in the Report

Malaysia Cold Chain Market Overview

Infrastructure Analysis

Existing and Emerging Technologies

Malaysia Cold Chain Market Value Chain

Malaysia Cold Chain Market Size by Revenue, 2016-2021P

Malaysia Cold Chain Market Segmentation and Segment Future, 2021P-2026F

End User Industry Analysis And Future Growth Potential

Malaysia Cold Chain Market Competitive Landscape

Malaysia Cold Chain Market Company Profiles of Major Players

Regulatory Environment

Industry Trends and Developments

Industry Issues and Challenges

Analyst Recommendation

Malaysia Cold Chain Market Future Outlook and Projections, 2021P-2026F

Malaysia Cold Chain Market Analyst Recommendations

