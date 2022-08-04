Agricultural Shredder Machine Market to Garner $2.38 Bn, Globally, by 2031 at 4.2% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Rise in awareness of innovative farming methods and increased efficiency to greater levels of automatic shredders have boosted the growth of the global agricultural shredder machine market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Agricultural Shredder Machine Market by Product Type (Flail Mowers and Shredders, Rotary Cutters, Grooming Mowers), by Automation Grade (Automatic, Semi-Automatic), by Business Type (Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), Aftermarket): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031". As per the report, the global agricultural shredder machine industry generated $1.58 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $2.38 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an in-depth analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Rise in awareness of innovative farming methods and increased efficiency to greater levels of automatic shredders have boosted the growth of the global agricultural shredder machine market. In addition, the development of arable land fueled the market growth. However, increase in cost of raw materials and unavailability of skilled labor required to manufacturer such equipment hinder the market growth. On the contrary, increased adoption of machinery which ensures high productivity gains would open new opportunities in the future.

Download Sample PDF (220 Pages with More Insight):https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/12550

Covid-19 scenario:

The Covid-19 pandemic halted the production of several products in agricultural shredder machine market due to strict lockdown regulations imposed by the government.

However, the governments of several countries focused on vaccination drives, which led to reopening of agricultural shredder machine companies at their full potential.

The rotary cutters segment dominated the market

By product type, the rotary cutters segment held the lion's share in 2021, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global agricultural shredder machine market, and is projected to continue its leading position throughout the forecast period. The segment is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period, due to advancement in technology related agricultural activities around the world. The report includes analysis of the flail mowers and shredders and grooming mowers segments.

The automatic segment to register the highest CAGR through 2031

By automation grade, the automatic segment is anticipated is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 4.6% from 2022 to 2031. The automatic shredder integrates GPS navigation, sensors, machine learning, and artificial intelligence to offer more precise and accurate operations, with minimum wastage of crops. However, the semi-automatic segment held the lion's share in 2021, contributing to more than two-thirds of the global agricultural shredder machine market. The introduction of semi-automatic shredder meets the gap by providing precision technologies to obtain high productivity without high investments.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Agricultural Shredder Machine Market:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/12550

The original equipment manufacturer (OEM) segment dominated the market

By business type, the original equipment manufacturer (OEM) segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for nearly four-fifths of the global agricultural shredder machine market, is estimated to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period. In addition, the segment is expected to showcase the highest CAGR of 4.4% from 2022 to 2031. This is attributed to rise in adoption of technology to increase the efficiency. The report includes an analysis of the aftermarket segment.

Asia-Pacific held the lion's share

By region, the global agricultural shredder machine market across Asia-Pacific held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than two-fifths of the market. Furthermore, the market across Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period, due to rise in investment, increase in agriculture activities, and investments by the government. The report analyzes the market across several regions including North America, LAMEA, and Europe.

Interested in Procure Data? Visit: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/12550

Key market players

AGCO Corporation Bamford Excavators Limited

Deere & Company

Bobcat Company

Kubota Corporation

Daedong Industrial Co., Ltd

Iseki & Co., Ltd.

Changzhou Dongfeng Agricultural Machinery Group Co., Ltd

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited

Brown Manufacturing Corporation

Bertolini

Landoll Company, LLC

BEFCO, Inc

Alamo Group

Woods Equipment Co., Inc.

BERI UDYOG PRIVATE LIMITED

Diamond Mowers , LLC.

The report analyzes these key players of the market. These companies have adopted several strategies such as partnerships, expansion, collaborations, new product launches, and mergers & acquisitions to maintain their foothold in the industry. In addition, the report is essential in determining the business performance, product portfolio, operating segments, and developments by every market player.

Access AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Avenue is a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Similar Reports We Have:

Agriculture Equipment Market - Global agriculture equipment market size is expected to reach $166,491.6 million in 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2020 to 2027.

Construction Equipment Market - Global construction equipment market size is expected to reach $261,047 million in 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2020 to 2027.

Smart Harvest Market - Global smart harvest market is projected to reach $36,977.1 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.4% from 2021 to 2030.

Lawn Mowers Market - Global lawn mowers market is projected to reach $53,715.1 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.8% from 2021 to 2030.

Gardening Equipment Market - Global gardening equipment market is projected to reach $74.97 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2022 to 2031.

Pre-Book Now with 10% Discount:

Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2029

Agriculture Blowers Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2029

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact us:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free (USA/Canada): +1-800-792-5285,

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg