Collaboration will bring the latest developments in the management of cancer presented at the ESMO Congress to US-based doctors for the first time in three hybrid virtual live conferences

Total Health Conferencing,a medical information company that produces tailored content, courses, and conferences for oncology healthcare providers, today announced a partnership with the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) to expand access in the United States to the latest developments in the management of cancer.

Each year, the ESMO Congress is an important international platform for the presentation of many practice-changing clinical studies in oncology. For the first time, ESMO and Total Health Conferencing will partner to host three programs to bring the most important insights from the Congress directly to US-based physicians where they practice in their communities.

Led by some of the premier key opinion leaders of US oncology, these events will equip healthcare providers with the latest strategies to improve clinical practice and treatment outcomes in cancer care, allowing for a broader, more accessible, and rapid review style dissemination of the critical advances that will be presented in Paris at the ESMO Congress 2022.

"This landmark collaboration fills the gap between ESMO, a world-renowned global organization providing practice-changing information each year during a highly regarded conference, and US-based physicians so they have timely access to this information, with the opportunity to conduct robust conversation without the need to attend the Congress in person. Our work with ESMO will produce sessions that capture the most important and impactful data from ESMO and will be directly delivered to US-based physicians in an interactive way," said Sarah Louden, Executive Director of Total Health Conferencing. "With a similar partnership already in place with ASCO, Total Health Conferencing is well-rehearsed at producing highly curated, meaningful events, and we look forward to bringing the same expertise to our collaboration with ESMO."

"We at ESMO are pleased to make available the latest practice-defining information presented at our annual Congress to oncologists treating patients in the United States, very shortly after the event," said Professor Solange Peters, MD, PhD, President of ESMO and Head of the Department of Oncology of Lausanne University. "We look forward to seeing the impact Total Health Conferencing's focused programs will have, by expanding global access to information to improve the outcomes of patients with cancer."

Total Health Conferencing will host the three free hybrid programs, virtually and in-person, in Florida, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. Participation will count towards CE CME credit for attendees.

2022 ESMO Programs Overview

ESMO Florida

Date: Saturday and Sunday, October 8-9, 2022

Location: Hyatt Centric Las Olas Fort Lauderdale

Click here to learn more.

ESMO Colorado

Date: Saturday and Sunday, October 15-16, 2022

Location: Hilton Denver Inverness

Click here to learn more.

ESMO Pennsylvania

Date: Saturday and Sunday, October 22-23, 2022

Location: Philadelphia Marriott Downtown

Click here to learn more.

About the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO)

ESMO is the leading professional organisation for medical oncology. With more than 25,000 members representing oncology professionals from over 160 countries worldwide, ESMO is the society of reference for oncology education and information. ESMO is committed to helping all members develop and advance in a fast-evolving professional environment. Founded in 1975, ESMO has European roots with a global reach, welcoming oncology professionals from around the world. ESMO is the home for all oncology stakeholders, connecting professionals with diverse expertise and experience globally. ESMO's educational and information resources support an integrated, multi-professional approach to cancer treatment with the aim of erasing boundaries in cancer care according to its mission: across oncology, worldwide.

About Total Health Conferencing

Total Health Conferencing is a medical information company made up of planning experts who produce tailored content, courses, and conferences for oncology healthcare providers, whether virtual or in-person. Total Health believes knowledge is power. Their mission is to give oncology healthcare providers an educational experience that equips them with the latest strategies to improve clinical practice and treatment outcomes.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220804005405/en/

Contacts:

Media

Megan Kernan

ICR Westwicke Healthcare PR

Tel: 646.677.1870

megan.kernan@icrinc.com