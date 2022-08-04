Anzeige
PR Newswire
04.08.2022 | 16:40
BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire

London, August 4

BLACKROCK SUSTAINABLE AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC

(LEI: 549300WWOCXSC241W468)


ANNOUNCEMENT OF QUARTERLY INTERIM DIVIDEND


4 August 2022

The Board of BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust plc is pleased to announce that the third quarterly interim dividend in respect of the year ending 31 October 2022 of 2.00p per ordinary share has been declared by the Directors, payable on 3 October 2022 to holders of ordinary shares on the register at the close of business on 19 August 2022 (ex dividend date is 18 August 2022).

Enquiries:
Caroline Driscoll
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, Secretary
Telephone: 020 7743 2427

