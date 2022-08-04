Firefighters were able to extinguish a fire that broke out on Aug. 1 in the transformation center of the Ekian solar park in Álava, Spain.From pv magazine Spain Firefighters in the city of Álava, Spain, have revealed on Twitter that they managed to extinguish a fire that broke out on the morning of Aug. 1 at the transformation center of the Ekian solar park, in the municipality of Ribera Baja. The fire did not cause significant damage to the facility. The cause of the blaze remains unknown and an investigation is now underway. The 24 MW Ekian solar park is located in the Arasur Industrial Park ...

