Donnerstag, 04.08.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 668 internationalen Medien
04.08.2022 | 18:04
ViewSonic's Visual Solutions Ignite Love and Hope in 2022 World Women's Art Festival

Fusing Technology and Art to Create an Immersive and Interactive Exhibition

BREA, Calif., Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ViewSonic Corp., a leading global provider of visual solutions, partners with the Taiwan Women's Art Association (TWAA) to create immersive art experiences at the "Love and Hope - 2022 World Women's Art Festival". With continuous efforts to encourage creativity, ViewSonic provides cutting-edge projectors, touch displays, and large format interactive displays to enhance the exhibiting experience. Visitors can immerse and interact with a total of 98 artworks by 70 female artists that demonstrate the strength and resilience of women.