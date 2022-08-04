ineedatracker.com is an independent national retailer that has recently launched a White Label Car Tracker System in partnership with Global Telemetrics.

London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - August 4, 2022) - ineedatracker.com announces a new tie-up with Global Telemetrics on 1st August 2022. This partnership allows ineedatracker.com to move from the retailer space to become a provider of monitored vehicle tracking systems.





ineedatracker

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8621/132838_56076abef4b13a8f_001full.jpg

ineedatracker.com has been retailing and installing Global Telemetrics' subscription-based Monitored car tracker systems since 2019. Always looking for additional routes to market, a chance conversation between their sales Directors leads to a discussion on the possible opportunity for ineedatracker.com to be a retailer and become a subscription charging provider themselves.

However, Global Telemetrics did not see this as a threat to its business. But as an opportunity to further expand its reach into the retail sector. With this agreement now in place, ineedatracker.com can develop and subsequently launch reliable products with more competitive pricing than what the market currently dictates yet offered at their usual high levels of customer service.

Moreover, the recent development has several applications. The presence of a professionally installed car tracker like the ones found at https://ineedatracker.com/car-tracker can, however, significantly increase the chances of recovery to as much as 96%.

Alex Yip, Sales Director at ineedatracker.com, says,

"We are very excited to further our relationship with Global Telemetrics. As a retailer of their products, we feel privileged to be able to work with them on developing our own branded GPS tracker systems. Their forward thinking has meant that they do not see us as a competitor, rather a Partner that can help both of our businesses grow stronger through the exploration of opportunities together."

ineedatracker.com is an independent national retailer specializing in selling and installing vehicle security products across the UK. With their team of in-house Engineers and network of installation partners across the country, they provide a convenient mobile service to their customers at home or work.

Global Telemetrics is a UK-based company founded by James Mather and formed in 2009 by the SmarTrack (SVRS) Stolen Vehicle Recovery Service. Global Telemetrics is a billing and monitoring platform behind several successful worldwide vehicle tracking companies.

Intending users and potential clients must visit the official website for further updates.

