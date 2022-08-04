Aztec Minerals will become the sole owner of the Cervantes concession in Sonora State, Mexico, acquiring a 35% interest from former joint venture partner Kootenay Silver, Karora Resources completes acquisition of operating fully permitted 1.0 million ton per year Lakewood Mill gold processing plant, Vizsla Silver reported excellent dril results and MAG Silver was able to process over 154,000 tons of mineralized material in the second quarter of 2022.