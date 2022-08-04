San Francisco-based product design firm Milkinside continues to set industry standards with their extraordinary designs - and the world is again taking notice.

San Francisco, California--(Newsfile Corp. - August 4, 2022) - Milkinside recently added to its string of prestigious international awards with wins including an iF (International Forum Design GmbH), several awards from the German Design Council, and three CSS Design Awards.





Milkinside's Recent Design Awards

Milkinside founder and creative director Gleb Kuznetsov was bolstered by the recent awards, crediting the agency's big wins to their commitment to designing extraordinary user experiences.

"We love what we do and have a passion for the craft," said Kuznetsov. "At Milkinside we know that this excellence is not an accident but a habit we bring to every project. These recent awards are really a validation of our collective effort."

At the German Brand Convention held June 9, Milkinside received Gold for their iOS mobile app Tripset, a product of their multi-year collaboration with airplane manufacturing giant, Airbus. The design was recognized for Excellence in Brand Strategy and Creation, Brand Communication, and Digital Solutions and Apps.





German Brand Award

The German Brand Award provides acclaim and unique visibility for successful brands and design teams. The independent judges and organizers recognized the unique creations from the Milkinside team. These awards, sponsored by the non-profit German Design Council, recognize leading design excellence from around the world to help professional firms identify quality designers and improve communication for everyone involved in the design community.

Milkinside's Tripset application also earned the award in the User Interface (UI) category, earning high judge's scores for Idea, Form, Function, Differentiation, and Impact from the International Forum (iF) in 2022. Milkinside's staggering 395 points total secured them this iF Design Award, their third in recent years.





Tripset from Airbus

"We've always focused first on the people that will use and engage with the digital products we design," says head of Experience Design, Jeshua Nanthakumar. "With every one of our project partners, we are looking to combine cutting-edge technology with elegance and artistry in ways that elevate the user experience, and provide moments of delight and joy."

Just recently, Milkinside also took home three separate prizes from the CSS Design Awards, earning recognition for Best UI Design, Best UX Design, and Best Innovation. CSSDA is an international web design award recognizing excellence in intuitive design and interactivity. Awards are meant to recognize those teams that capture the best of what is new and exciting in web design.

It has been a banner year for the team at Milkinside, adding to its roster of Fortune 100 clients while completing projects in product design, mobile application development, computer graphics, and automotive HMI. "These awards are a testament to Milkinside's commitment to creating exceptional products. We are especially adept at understanding both the user and the business needs of our project partners," says co-founder and Managing Partner Kevin Davis. "This is the alchemy that makes us great, and allows us to achieve greater excellence even as our business grows."





Milkinside Brand Photo

About Milkinside

Milkinside is an award-winning global design agency intent on making the future of technology beautiful. This talented and versatile team believes that design is what transforms a technology into a product and that storytelling should be at the center of any user experience. They are headquartered in San Francisco, but always looking to hire the most talented creative professionals, wherever they may live. For more information, please visit www.milkinside.com.

