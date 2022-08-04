- (PLX AI) - Dentsply Sirona net sales and adjusted EPS expected to be above preliminary first quarter 2022 results.
- • Dentsply Sirona will not be in a position to file its Quarterly Report by the August 9, 2022, deadline
- • Dentsply Sirona q2 adjusted EPS at or above $0.60
- • Dentsply Sirona expects to report second quarter 2022 net sales of greater than $1,005 million (in line with current consensus)
- • Diluted EPS is expected to be at or above $0.26 and adjusted EPS at or above $0.60
- • NOTE: Current adj. EPS consensus is $0.55
