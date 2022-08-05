Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 4, 2022) - Lendified Holdings Inc. (TSXV: LHI) (the "Company" or "Lendified") announces the resignation of Guy Charette as a director and chair of the board of directors of the Company (the "Board") and the appointment of Kevin Dane as a director of the Company, effective immediately. Chris Tambakis, a director of the Company, will succeed Mr. Charette as chair of the Board. The Board wishes to thank Mr. Charette for his service as chair and member of the Board.

Mr. Dane brings a wealth of experience when it comes to supporting the growth of entrepreneurs. He spent many years at a large Canadian financial services business and has helped finance the growth and development of hundreds of Canadian companies. Kevin has extensive experience in debt, mezzanine and venture capital financing, as well as consulting services to support business growth. The Board of the Company is now comprised of Chris Tambakis (Chair), Perry Dellelce, Peter Ostapchuk, Kevin Dane and Eoghan Bergin.

ABOUT LENDIFIED HOLDINGS INC.

Lendified, a company located in Ontario, Canada, is a Canadian company operating a lending platform which provides working capital loans to small and medium-sized businesses across Canada.

Further Information

For further information regarding Lendified, please contact:

Eoghan Bergin, Chief Executive Officer and Director

1-844-451-3594

eoghan.bergin@lendified.com

