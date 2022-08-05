Sunnyvale, California--(Newsfile Corp. - August 4, 2022) - Facemoji Keyboard (Facemoji), an emoji-centric keyboard app that features speech recognition technology, an emoji prediction feature, stickers, and customizable keyboards, has released its State of Emoji Report 2022. The report, which can be read in full here, lists the most popular emojis of the past year, including those most frequently used in Argentina, France, India, Indonesia, Mexico, Russia, the UK, and the U.S.

"We are excited to release our report, which is based on data drawn between June 1, 2021-June 15, 2022, on the top emoji used around the world by Facemoji Keyboard users on Android and iOS," says Facemoji. "It also features data on the top emoji used by country and by app."

The report, the company states, reveals a few surprises as well as suggests a continuing preference for certain emojis. "We hope that readers will have as much fun learning about the most popular emojis as we had compiling the report," Facemoji says. "Emojis are loved around the globe and continue to be a source of inspiration and creativity for millions of people."

Key findings of the State of Emoji Report 2022 include:

All of 2022's most popular emojis were from Unicode 11.0 or earlier.

The top five emojis included "Rolling on the Floor Laughing" and "Red Heart," which remained in their same spots as the previous year.

The top three emoji, as seen in many countries, all featured tears.

Holidays continued to be a favorite time for those who communicate using emojis. Valentine's Day saw major usage spikes for "Roses." "Folded Hands" was popular on Eid al-Fitr, and people used more "Two Hearts" and star-emojis on New Year's Day.

Indonesia and Russia were the only countries with emoji from Unicode 14.0 appearing in their top 12.

Mexico and the United States also saw high usage of animal emojis while Argentina and Mexico often used the sparkles emoji.

Instagram and Snapchat users had a clear consensus on their favorite emoji, with the same top five across both platforms.

Bumble, Hinge, and Tinder were the only apps without "Red Heart" in their top five used emoji.

Emoji stories, emoji text art, and emoji special symbols are being incorporated into messaging, often by younger users on social media.

"Overall, what we have learned is that there is a diverse global community of people who love to use emojis to show others how they feel," Facemoji says. "We are betting that over the coming year, we will continue to be surprised by the innovative incorporation of emojis in online conversations."

Facemoji Keyboard is a free keyboard app that helps people around the world to express themselves in new ways with fun, creative emoji. With 5000+ Emoji, WhatsApp Stickers, Emoticon, Kaomoji, GIF, Cool Fonts, TikTok Emojis, Auto-Paste, Cute Symbols, and Stylish Themes on this emoji keyboard, Facemoji Keyboard spices up your chats and posts on social media. Facemoji Keyboard highly respects the privacy of its users. Any/all data that went into the creation of the State of Emoji Report 2022 was fully anonymized, as are all user messages sent via Facemoji Keyboard.

To download Facemoji Keyboard, please visit https://ftt.onelink.me/XPjG/FacemojiPR

The Hoffman Agency

Kyra Hanson

408-286-2611

khanson@hoffman.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/132014