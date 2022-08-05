Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - August 4, 2022) - Jaclyn Singletary Gibson LLC (JSG LLC), a small advertising business in Texas, has just announced the upcoming release of its new casual wear line, Perspective.

The company is a marketing and advertising entity, and its limited-edition collection will be created from a blend of natural eco-friendly fibers, such as cotton, bamboo, and modal, and will feature a variety of inspirational phrases, primarily "Perspective". The line will be offered online approximately Fall 2022 and the company's goal is to move the collection into select stores in the Dallas area by Spring 2023.

Targeting Modern Casual Style

The collection's centerpiece will be a premium sweatshirt emblazoned with the motto Perspective, as this word and ideal are key to the company overall. JSG LLC explains that its Perspective line is meant to embody the founder's classic, feminine style: "We want each piece to be about comfort and effortlessness, no matter whether the wearer is going out on the town or staying home with friends. Our ideal look is elegant and casual. As a company we do not sacrifice quality for style, so our customers can trust that each garment is built to last."

"We hope to expand Perspective into a wider range of products eventually," says JSG's spokesperson. "Right now we're starting with casual high quality sweats but we can see moving into different types of casual wear, like the classic white button-up shirt but with an oversized fit, or linen pants that look professional but are also comfortable." The company has also found that today's customers are often less concerned with lower price points and show an indication toward spending a bit more on quality products designed to last through multiple seasons.

Environmentally Responsible Products

A spokesperson for JSG LLC has shared that in designing its clothing line, the company is focused on reducing the carbon footprint of each item produced and of the company overall. "We have tested different kinds of fabrics," says JSG LLC, "and we're leaning toward modal, an ultra-soft wood fiber that is carbon neutral. The healthy environmental footprint of modal has definitely encouraged us to explore this option."

JSG LLC is also considering bamboo, which some environmental groups support as sustainable due to its versatility. "We are considering bamboo in our new line because as a crop, it grows with little water and does not require pesticides or fertilizer," says JSG's spokesperson. "This, we hope, will help our pieces to be even more comfortable, affordable, and kind to the environment. Whichever direction we opt to go in, we are committed to and influenced by availability and sustainability."

Promoting Non-Profits

JSG LLC has announced that a portion of every purchase from its new clothing line will go toward supporting several charitable organizations. Part of JSG LLC's mission statement includes utilizing the company's marketing and advertising know-how into the promotion of non-profit organizations. The company is particular about what it supports and promotes to ensure that customer dollars are being utilized to truly help those in need.

One of the company's featured donation recipients is Changing Our Perspective, a non-profit based in Chicago's inner city that seeks to fill the gaps left in health and mental wellness, educational access, and vocational opportunities for underprivileged children and their families.

Every purchase from the line will also help JSG LLC to support Breakthrough, which is also based in Chicago and is dedicated to improving the educational opportunities for inner-city children. JSG LLC continues to provide financial support toward the non-profit.

JSG began as a marketing and advertising business designed to promote products that its founders believed in. Through this experience the company found that today's customer base is more likely to purchase from businesses that are both environmentally aware and socially responsible. This is in line with JSG LLC's mission statement.

Giving Back in Style

The company is excited to delve into the fashion world with the release of the Perspective casual wear collection. JSG LLC looks forward to the release of its Perspective line of clothing and continues its work in advertising and marketing for its clients.

Jaclyn Singletary Gibson LLC is an online business based in Dallas, Texas, and is focused on promoting and marketing featured brands. The founder, Jaclyn Singletary Gibson, started JSG LLC with the intention of branching out from her successful photography business. JSG LLC offers insight into its own success by sharing videos on various social media platforms encouraging potential small business owners and sharing trade secrets to help those interested.

Contact Jaclyn Gibson via e-mail: jackiemichellegibson@gmail.com

Instagram: www.instagram.com/jaclynmgibson

TikTok: www.tiktok.com/@jaclynmgibsonn

