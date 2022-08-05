- (PLX AI) - Lundin Energy Q2 EPS USD 0.1.
|07:40
|Lundin Energy Q2 Net Income USD 29.5 Million
|(PLX AI) - Lundin Energy Q2 EPS USD 0.1.
|07:34
|Orrön Energy AB: Report for the six-month period ended 30 June 2022
|Mo
|Orrön Energy AB: Orrön Energy publishes the offer document for the recommended public offer to the shareholders of Slitevind
|Mo
|Orrön Energy AB: Orrön Energy announces a recommended public cash offer of SEK 125 per share to the shareholders of Slitevind AB
|27.07.
|Orrön Energy AB: Former member of the Board of Directors Lukas H. Lundin passes away
|ORRON ENERGY AB
|1,669
|+1,40 %