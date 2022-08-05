Anzeige
Freitag, 05.08.2022
WKN: 856200 ISIN: BE0003470755 Ticker-Symbol: SOL 
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.08.2022 | 08:41
159 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Solvay S.A.: Solvay announces the early redemption of senior bonds on the back of record results

Brussels, August 5, 2022 - before market opening -- Solvay has decided to exercise its residual maturity call option on the 2022 €-senior bonds 1.625%, ISIN BE6282459609).

Karim Hajjar, CFO of Solvay, commented: "This early redemption, on the back of yet another record set of results, gives us the opportunity to further improve our balance sheet. Since 2019, we have structurally improved cash generation and strongly deleveraged Solvay's balance sheet, and this equips us to confront turbulent times with confidence. "

Attachment

  • 20220805_Debt redemption_EN (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/bee16314-7b17-47ab-bb7a-891d925bdeac)

