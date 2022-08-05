Inteliqo Ltd - Admission on AQSE and First Day of Dealings

Initial headline was incorrect.



05 August 2022

Inteliqo Limited

("Inteliqo" or the "Company")

Admission to Trading on AQSE

and

First Day of Dealings

Inteliqo Limited (AQSE: IQO), a start-up technology company that provides sales, marketing and distribution services to cutting edge consumer technology brands under long-term distribution agreements, is pleased to announce that admission of its shares to trading on the Aquis Exchange Growth Market ("AQSE") will take place and dealings will commence at 8.00 a.m. today, under the ticker "IQO" and ISIN number GG00BPLG4G55.

The Company has been admitted to the Access segment of AQSE and the commencement of trading of the Company's Ordinary Shares follows a successful subscription and placing by Inteliqo Limited for a total of 2,370,000 Ordinary Shares at £0.0250 per ordinary share, raising gross proceeds of £59,250. The Company Gross Proceeds of the Fundraising and issue of Existing Shares is £832,250 (before expenses).

On Admission, the Company will have 112,500,000 Ordinary Shares in issue and the market capitalisation of the Company will be approximately £2,812,500.

About Inteliqo Limited

Inteliqo is a start-up technology company that provides sales, marketing and distribution services to cutting edge consumer technology brands under long-term distribution agreements.

The Company has agreed its first such agreement in respect of the Ipedia iQ product range. The iQ product is a smart translation earphone (earbuds) system and application which offers integrated real time speech translation in 42 languages, built in smart assist (google and siri), multiple microphones and HD sound (www.ipedia.co).

The principal activities of the Company are to appoint and license resellers for defined territories on the basis that these resellers will enter into an agreement with the Company to purchase a minimum number of products from the Company on an annual basis with the intention of reselling them within their territory.

The Company's admission document is available to view on its website https://inteliqo.com/.

This announcement contains information that, prior to its disclosure, constituted inside information as stipulated under Regulation 11 of the Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019/310 (as amended).

The directors of Inteliqo Limited accept responsibility for this announcement.

Board members:

Michael Joseph Hill, (Joe Hill) Chief Executive Officer

Joe Hill has significant experience in the sales, marketing and distribution of products, gained over the past 18 years in business and has detailed and hands-on knowledge and experience in finance, operations, management, marketing and growth. Joe Hill was previously a retail Director for Specsavers Opticians where he served for 10 years. Joe provides the strategic vision and direction for the Company and acts as Chief Executive Officer.

Alister Bruce Watterson, (Bruce Watterson) Non-Executive Director

Bruce Watterson is an FCA-qualified accountant and has been appointed as a Non-Executive Board Director. He is the Client Director and Chief Operations Officer for the Dixcart Trust Corporation Limited with offices in Guernsey and looks after a diverse portfolio of commercial, corporate and private high-net- worth clients. Bruce has an extensive understanding of off-shore companies and fund management across a full spectrum of portfolios spanning both personal and business investments, and has previously served on the Round Table National Finance Committee.

Raymond Matthew Smart, (Ray) Finance Director

In the 27 years since qualifying as a chartered accountant, Ray has successfully undertaken a variety of senior management roles in a number of different fields including Banking, Insurance and Risk Management, Payment Services, Managing Corporate Structures, Mining, Health Clubs, Property and Accounting Public Practice. Before joining the Company, Ray ran his own outsourcing company providing consultancy, back-office services and support for corporate structures to local and overseas companies.

Joseph Michael Truelove, (Joseph Truelove) Non-Executive Director and Chairman

Joseph Truelove has 25 years of experience in financial services, including roles in audit, financial control, operations, business development and fund administration. He is a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales, Trust and Estate Practitioner and holder of a Certificate in Company Direction (Distinction) from the Institute of Directors and is also a holder of a personal fiduciary licence issued by the Guernsey Financial Services Commission to provide Non-Executive Director services. Experienced in private equity, venture capital, real estate, infrastructure, liquid securities and debt, he has served as a Non-Executive Director on the boards of both listed and private funds, both closed- ended and open-ended, including chairman and chair of audit committee roles. Joseph has experience with companies listed on the London Stock Exchange, AIM, Aquis and The International Stock Exchange (TISE) listed companies and funds. He is currently an INED and Chairman of SuperSeed Capital Limited, an AQSE-listed company.

For further information please contact:

Inteliqo Limited

Joe Hill, Chief Executive Officer

j.hill@inteliqo.com

First Sentinel Corporate Finance Limited

(AQSE Corporate Adviser)

Brian Stockbridge

+44 (0) 203 989 2222

Brian@first-sentinel.com

