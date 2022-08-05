Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, August 5
Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc ("ASCOT")
The Net Asset Values ("NAVs") per Ordinary Share for the above company as at the close of business on 4 August 2022 were:-
Excluding current year Revenue = 1,419.49p
Including ALL Revenue = 1,439.88p
ASCOT has bank debt facilities available to allow gearing of up to 12.4% of Shareholders' Funds. Current gearing is 4.7%. There are currently 86,676,216 Ordinary Shares of 1p in issue.
Contact:
Michael Campbell
For and on behalf of Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries
Telephone: 0131 220 0733
5 August 2022
ABERFORTH SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de