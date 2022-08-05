Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Last day of trading in paid subscription units (BTU) of Prostatype Genomics AB (395/22)

Trading in Prostatype Genomics AB paid subscription units is to cease. The last trading day is August 10, 2022. Short name: PROGEN BTU --------------------------- ISIN code: SE0018245425 --------------------------- Orderbook ID: 261158 --------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB. For further information, please call Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskningon +46 11 32 30 732.