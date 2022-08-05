Anzeige
Freitag, 05.08.2022
WKN: A2QEC5 ISIN: SE0014684569 Ticker-Symbol: PGO 
Frankfurt
05.08.22
09:16 Uhr
0,270 Euro
+0,008
+3,05 %
GlobeNewswire
05.08.2022 | 11:41
116 Leser
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Last day of trading in paid subscription units (BTU) of Prostatype Genomics AB (395/22)

Trading in Prostatype Genomics AB paid subscription units is to cease. The last
trading day is August 10, 2022. 

Short name:  PROGEN BTU 
---------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0018245425
---------------------------
Orderbook ID: 261158   
---------------------------

This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Svensk
Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB. For further information, please call Svensk
Kapitalmarknadsgranskningon +46 11 32 30 732.
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
