This "Esophageal Achalasia Epidemiology Forecast to 2032" report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted Esophageal Achalasia epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

Esophageal Achalasia Epidemiology Perspective

The Esophageal Achalasia epidemiology division provides insights about historical and current patient pool and forecasted trend for every seven major countries. The Esophageal Achalasia epidemiology data are studied through all possible division to give a better understanding of the Disease scenario in 7MM.

The Esophageal Achalasia epidemiology segment covers the epidemiology data in the US, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the UK), and Japan from 2019 to 2032. It also helps recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies, survey reports and views of key opinion leaders.

Esophageal Achalasia Detailed Epidemiology Segmentation

The Esophageal Achalasia epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted Esophageal Achalasia epidemiology scenario in the 7MM covering the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan from 2019 to 2032.

The Esophageal Achalasia report also provides the epidemiology trends observed in the 7MM during the study period, along with the assumptions undertaken. The calculated data are presented with relevant tables and graphs to give a clear view of the epidemiology at first sight.

KOL views

The publisher interviews, KOLs and SME's opinion through primary research to fill the data gaps and validate our secondary research. The opinion helps understand the total patient population and current treatment pattern. This will support the clients in potential upcoming novel treatment by identifying the overall scenario of the indications.

Scope of the Report

The Esophageal Achalasia report covers a detailed overview explaining its causes, symptoms, classification, pathophysiology, diagnosis and treatment patterns

The Esophageal Achalasia Epidemiology Report and Model provide an overview of the global trends of Esophageal Achalasia in the seven major markets (7MM: US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan)

The report provides insight into the historical and forecasted patient pool of Esophageal Achalasia in seven major markets covering the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK), and Japan

The report helps recognize the growth opportunities in the 7MM for the patient population

The report assesses the disease risk and burden and highlights the unmet needs of Esophageal Achalasia

The report provides the segmentation of the Esophageal Achalasia epidemiology

Report Highlights

11-year Forecast of Esophageal Achalasia epidemiology

7MM Coverage

Prevalent and Diagnosed Cases of Esophageal Achalasia

Cases of Esophageal Achalasia by Mutation Types

Esophageal Achalasia Cases associated with Clinical Manifestations

Key Questions Answered

What will be the growth opportunities in the 7MM with respect to the patient population pertaining to Esophageal Achalasia?

What are the key findings pertaining to the Esophageal Achalasia epidemiology across 7MM and which country will have the highest number of patients during the forecast period (2019-2032)?

What would be the total number of patients of Esophageal Achalasia across the 7MM during the forecast period (2019-2032)?

Among the EU5 countries, which country will have the highest number of patients during the forecast period (2019-2032)?

At what CAGR the patient population is expected to grow in 7MM during the forecast period (2019-2032)?

What is the disease risk, burden and unmet needs of Esophageal Achalasia?

What are the currently available treatments of Esophageal Achalasia?

Key Assessments

Patient Segmentation

Disease Risk Burden

Risk of disease by the segmentation

Factors driving growth in a specific patient population

Key Topics Covered:

1. Key Insights

2. Executive Summary of Esophageal Achalasia

3. Esophageal Achalasia: Disease Background and Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Sign and Symptoms

3.3. Pathophysiology

3.4. Risk Factors

3.5. Diagnosis

4. Patient Journey

5. Epidemiology and Patient Population

5.1. Epidemiology Key Findings

5.2. Assumptions and Rationale: 7MM

5.3. Epidemiology Scenario: 7MM

5.3.1. Esophageal Achalasia Epidemiology Scenario in the 7MM (2019-2032)

5.4. United States Epidemiology

5.5. EU-5 Country-wise Epidemiology

5.5.1. Germany Epidemiology

5.5.2. France Epidemiology

5.5.3. Italy Epidemiology

5.5.4. Spain Epidemiology

5.5.5. United Kingdom Epidemiology

5.6. Japan Epidemiology

6. Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices

6.1. Esophageal Achalasia Treatment and Management

6.2. Esophageal Achalasia Treatment Algorithm

7. KOL Views

8. Unmet Needs

9. Appendix

