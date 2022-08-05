Anzeige
Freitag, 05.08.2022
Die Kaufchance: Neue Rallye zeichnet sich ab! Nur eine Frage der Zeit?
WKN: 925995 ISIN: US0214891097 
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr in D notiert
1-Jahres-Chart
ALTIGEN COMMUNICATIONS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALTIGEN COMMUNICATIONS INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
05.08.2022 | 12:08
82 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Altigen Communications, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Results

MILPITAS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2022 / Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCQB:ATGN), a leading Silicon Valley-based provider of cloud-based Customer Experience (CXaaS) solutions built on Microsoft technologies, will announce its third quarter fiscal year 2022 financial results after the close of regular market trading on Thursday, August 18, 2022. The Company will also hold a conference call to discuss the results at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. ET).

What: Altigen Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Conference Call.

When: Thursday, August 18, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. ET).

Who: Jeremiah Fleming, President, Chief Executive Officer, and Chairman of the Board of Directors, and Carolyn David, Vice President of Finance.

How: Dial (888) 506-0062 (domestic) or (973) 528-0011 (international), conference ID #272165 to listen in to the call. A live webcast will also be made available at www.altigen.com. A telephonic replay will be available approximately one hour after the call through September 18, 2022. To access the replay, dial (877) 481-4010 (domestic) or (919) 882-2331 (international), conference ID #46350. A web archive will be made available at www.altigen.com for 90 days following the call's conclusion.

About Altigen Communications, Inc.

Altigen Communications Inc. (OTCQB:ATGN), based in Silicon Valley, is a leading Microsoft Cloud Solutions provider, delivering fully managed Cloud-based Unified Communications services based on the Microsoft platform. Our SIP trunk services, enterprise customer engagement and innovative cloud contact center solutions seamlessly integrate with Microsoft Teams to enhance and extend the business communications capabilities for our customers. Altigen's solutions are designed for high reliability, ease of use, seamless integration into Microsoft technologies, all delivered as fully managed cloud services. Our solutions are available through our global network of certified resellers. For more information, call 1-888-ALTIGEN or visit our website at www.altigen.com.

Carolyn David
Vice President of Finance
Altigen Communications, Inc.
(408) 597-9033
www.altigen.com

SOURCE: Altigen Communications, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/710953/Altigen-Communications-Inc-to-Announce-Third-Quarter-Fiscal-Year-2022-Results

© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
