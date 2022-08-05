Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - August 5, 2022) - LiveOne (NASDAQ: LVO), today announced that Robert Ellin, CEO, will be attending the Q3 Virtual Investor Summit. During the presentation, Robert Ellin, CEO, will provide an overview and update on the business as well as recent trends they are seeing.





Event: Q3 Investor Summit Date: August 16 & 17th, 2022 Presentation: August 16th @ 10:15 a.m. ET Location: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_3CG6fqI2QviiYkagbzaCOQ

1x1s will be available for qualified investors

The conference is completely complementary to qualified investors. Please register at

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, LiveOne, Inc. (NASDAQ: LVO) is a creator-first, music, entertainment and technology platform focused on delivering premium experiences and content worldwide through memberships and live and virtual events. As of April 1, 2022, the Company has accrued a paid and free membership base of over 2.23 million**, streamed over 2,900 artists, has a library of 30 million songs, 600 curated radio stations, nearly 270 podcasts/vodcasts, hundreds of pay-per-views, personalized merchandise, released music-related NFTs, and created a valuable connection between fans, brands, and bands. The Company's wholly-owned subsidiaries include Slacker Radio, React Presents, Gramophone Media, Palm Beach Records, Custom Personalization Solutions, LiveXLive, PPVOne and PodcastOne, which generates more than 2.48 billion downloads per year and 300+ episodes distributed per week across its stable of top-rated podcasts. LiveOne is available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and through OTT, STIRR, and XUMO. For more information, visit www.liveone.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter at @liveone.

The Investor Summit (formerly MicroCap Conference) is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors. The Q3 Investor Summit will take place virtually, featuring 90+ companies and over 500 investors comprising institutional investors, family offices, and high net worth investors. Sectors Participating: Biotech, Communication Services, Consumer, Energy, Energy/Tech, Financial, Healthcare, Industrials, Materials, Real Estate, Technology, and Tech/Crypt. Contact: info@investorsummitgroup.com

