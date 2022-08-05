DJ Lyxor ESG USD High Yield (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor ESG USD High Yield (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (UHYG LN) Lyxor ESG USD High Yield (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 05-Aug-2022 / 12:46 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor ESG USD High Yield (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist

DEALING DATE: 04-Aug-2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 90.845

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 734812

CODE: UHYG LN

ISIN: LU1435356149

----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU1435356149 Category Code: NAV TIDM: UHYG LN Sequence No.: 179591 EQS News ID: 1414351 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1414351&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 05, 2022 06:46 ET (10:46 GMT)