Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist (TIPH LN) Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 05-Aug-2022 / 12:46 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist

DEALING DATE: 04-Aug-2022

NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 110.2036

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5052609

CODE: TIPH LN

ISIN: LU1452600601

