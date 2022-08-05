DJ Lyxor Japan (TOPIX) (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist EUR: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor Japan (TOPIX) (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist EUR (JPNL LN) Lyxor Japan (TOPIX) (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist EUR: Net Asset Value(s) 05-Aug-2022
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor Japan (TOPIX) (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist EUR
DEALING DATE: 04-Aug-2022
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 136.6865
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4719825
CODE: JPNL LN
ISIN: FR0010245514
ISIN: FR0010245514 Category Code: NAV TIDM: JPNL LN Sequence No.: 179557 EQS News ID: 1414283 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
