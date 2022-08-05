DJ Lyxor Corporate Green Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Corporate Green Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (PLAN LN) Lyxor Corporate Green Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 05-Aug-2022 / 12:55 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor Corporate Green Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 04-Aug-2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 9.3082

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4903000

CODE: PLAN LN

ISIN: LU2370241684

----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU2370241684 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PLAN LN Sequence No.: 179668 EQS News ID: 1414511 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 05, 2022 06:55 ET (10:55 GMT)