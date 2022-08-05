The "Czech Republic Construction Market Size, Trends and Forecasts by Sector Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis, 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The construction industry in the Czech Republic is expected to grow by 3.5% this year, following an annual growth of 1.1% in 2021, supported by an increase in the number of building permits issued, an increase in new construction work orders in 2021 and the execution of projects under the 2022 railway infrastructure investment plan.

According to the Czech Statistical Office (CZSO), the total number of new construction orders in the country increased by 14.7% in 2021, rising from CZK253 billion ($11.8 billion) in 2020 to CZK290.1 billion ($13.5 billion). In February 2022, Sprava Zeleznic (SZ), the Czech rail infrastructure manager, announced a CZK53 billion ($2.5 billion) railway investment program for 2022, which includes the reconstruction of railway lines, junctions, and stations, as well the construction of new high-speed lines.

The publisher expects the industry to grow at an annual average rate of 2.7% between 2023 and 2026, supported by the developments in the area of transportation and energy sectors. In January 2022, Sprava zeleznic (SZ) announced preliminary market consultations (PMC) on a project to build the Prague-Laughs-Beroun railway line with an estimated investment of CZK38 billion ($1.8 billion).

Moreover, the government plans to increase the share of renewable energy in total energy consumption from 13% in 2020 to 22% by 2030. It also intends to add 1.9GW of solar capacity by 2030. To meet these targets, in September 2021 the government allocated CZK12.4 billion ($577.7 million) in renewable energy investments through its Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF). Furthermore, in January 2022, Prazska sprava nemovitosti (PSN), a property developer based in the Czech Republic, announced its plan of constructing 3,000 new apartments across the country, with a CZK11 billion ($512.5 million) investment by 2026.

However, the industry faces downside risks in 2022, which dampen the outlook. Inflationary pressures on key construction materials owing to the Russia-Ukraine crisis threaten to push up construction costs to record levels, which is likely to cause some projects to be delayed or cancelled. This will be exacerbated by rising energy costs, labor market tightness and weak investor confidence in the region.

Historical (2017-2021) and forecast (2022-2026) valuations of the construction industry in the Czech Republic, featuring details of key growth drivers.

Segmentation by sector (commercial, industrial, infrastructure, energy and utilities, institutional and residential) and by sub-sector

Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, including breakdowns by development stage across all sectors, and projected spending on projects in the existing pipeline.

Listings of major projects, in addition to details of leading contractors and consultants

